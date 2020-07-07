Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE
453-457 Washington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
453-457 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ 07109
Amenities
parking
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent Studio Apartment, 1 car assigned parking, heat, gas and Hot water included in rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have any available units?
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Belleville, NJ
.
What amenities does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have?
Some of 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belleville
.
Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE offers parking.
Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
