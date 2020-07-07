All apartments in Belleville
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

453-457 WASHINGTON AVE

453-457 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

453-457 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ 07109

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent Studio Apartment, 1 car assigned parking, heat, gas and Hot water included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have any available units?
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleville, NJ.
What amenities does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have?
Some of 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleville.
Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE offers parking.
Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 453-457 WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
