Belleville, NJ
Belleview Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Belleview Gardens

140 Celia Terrace · (973) 858-4052
Rent Special
Apply with only $1!
Location

140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ 07109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 090D · Avail. Aug 1

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 124B · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136C · Avail. Aug 27

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 013D · Avail. Sep 11

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belleview Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
online portal
smoke-free community
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities. Off street parking is provided and garages are available to rent at an additional fee. The on-site maintenance team is available for your service needs, and we provide our residents with 24/7 emergency service.

Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 280, 3, 21 and the Garden State Parkway.

Experience exceptional living with a personal touch as our friendly and professional on-site team is available and happy to assist you! Call or stop by today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $35
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belleview Gardens have any available units?
Belleview Gardens has 4 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Belleview Gardens have?
Some of Belleview Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belleview Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Belleview Gardens is offering the following rent specials: Apply with only $1!
Is Belleview Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Belleview Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Belleview Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Belleview Gardens offers parking.
Does Belleview Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Belleview Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Belleview Gardens have a pool?
No, Belleview Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Belleview Gardens have accessible units?
No, Belleview Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Belleview Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belleview Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Belleview Gardens have units with air conditioning?
No, Belleview Gardens does not have units with air conditioning.
