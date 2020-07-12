150 Apartments for rent in Belleville, NJ with parking

Apartment List
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Crestview Garden Apartments
669 Joralemon St, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crestview Gardens Apartments is a garden style community that features one and two bedroom apartments with semi-private entrances and heat and hot water included in the rent.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
293 JORALEMON ST FIRST FLOOR
293 Joralemon Street, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Light and airy two bedroom on 1st floor with large living room and renovated kitchen. Other amenities include modern kitchen with dishwasher, microwave built in, plenty of cabinets, washer/dryer on premises and Off street parking spaces. Won't last

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
750 WASHINGTON AVE
750 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
550 sqft
This unit is available immediately! Just renovated and ready to be your new home. The unit features, large windows, over-sized EIK and plenty of closets. Its walking distance to shops & public trans. One parking space included with the unit!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE
453-457 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Excellent Studio Apartment, 1 car assigned parking, heat, gas and Hot water included in rent

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
39 MALONE AVE
39 Malone Avenue, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Brand new kitchen w cherry cabinets, granite tops w center island. Stainless steel chef stove + microwave. All new European flooring through out. Beautiful bay windows. Utilities included in rent!!! Large 6 room apartment.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
456-458 WASHINGTON AVE
456-458 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Excellent 1 Bedroom Apartment, 1 car assigned parking, heat, gas and Hot water included in rent

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
240 FOREST ST
240 Forest St, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Apart. currently being updated and painted . On street parking. Owner occupied. Rental App., proof income, 1.5 month security & credit report required. Tenant must supply renters insurance.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
172 WASHINGTON AVE
172 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
121 RUTGERS ST
121 Rutgers Street, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely updated 2nd floor apartment with parking for 1 car. Features renovated kitchen and bath, central air, hardwood floors, and laundry room. Near Town Hall, restaurants, shopping, and public transportation.

1 of 8

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
119 WASHINGTON AVE
119 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Your search end here! This fully renovated Town house sits in the heart of Belleville, NJ, walking distance to local restaurants and transportation! Main level offers open concept / Kitchen , Dinning , & LR.

1 of 15

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
25 FREDERICK ST
25 Frederick St, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Totally renovated three bedroom apartment.Everything Brand New! Bright living room,spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances,2full baths,gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Central Heat and AC, Laundry hook ups in uni.
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Upper Roseville
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
77-79 N SPRING ST
77-79 North Spring Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
First floor apartment, spacious & convenient! 2 bedrooms and an updated bathroom. CENTRAL AIR, hardwood flooring throughout, formal dining room open to living room. Lots of natural light and storage.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
44 Parkway west
44 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome home! To this beautiful apartment in a prime location of Bloomfield. 1st floor 3 bedrooms with an open concept. Large living room, dinning room, and updated kitchen, all hardwood floors. Close to eateries,schools, shopping and transportation.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
74 YALE ST
74 Yale St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Bright and spacious one-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a lovingly maintained two-family home. Located on a quiet street just minutes from NYC transportation, parks, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
63 CHARLES ST
63 Charles Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT. ONE WHICH IS A MASTER SUITE WITH A WALK IN CLOSET AND A MASTER BATHROOM. CUSTOMIZED CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES .

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
23 ROMA ST
23 Roma St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Enjoy the sunny eat-in kitchen in this 2 bedroom 1 bath rental with W/D in the unit. Close to shopping. NYC bus at corner. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. Tenant responsible for snow removal. Refrigerator is "as is" will not be replaced.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10-12 LOIS PL
10-12 Lois Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This tastefully renovated unit is quite large and there is great parking

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
26 Parkway West
26 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Charming 4 bedroom colonial with HW floors, fireplace, and modern kitchen and bath, nestled in park like setting. This home is also extremely close to NYC transportation - bus and light rail.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Belleville, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belleville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

