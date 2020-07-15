/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM
153 Studio Apartments for rent in Belleville, NJ
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
172 WASHINGTON AVE
172 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,750
BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,725
596 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
30 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,000
537 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 02:57 AM
39 Units Available
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
15 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,760
603 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
45 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
30 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
11 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
46-48 5TH ST
46-48 5th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,950
Brand New construction 2nd floor apartment with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Washer/dryer hookup in the unit. Opened concept kitchen/dining/living room. Small pets allowed.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper Montclair
530 VALLEY RD C005H
530 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,750
596 sqft
Spacious studio condo located in full-service Bellaire House. Enjoy close proximity to Upper Montclair parks, shops, restaurants + NYC bus & train service within blocks from home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
38 CEDAR AVE
38 Cedar Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Renovated apartment offering 4 bedrooms, living room, kitchen with pantry. A must see to believe. This spacious and bright floor unit features. Hardwood floors throughout and an updated bathroom complete. Close to all major forms of transportation.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
7 PROSPECT TER
7 Prospect Terrace, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,050
A NEWLY Renovated 3bed, 2ba Apartment, on 2nd floor is now available in a centralized, commuter friendly, location.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
77 CHELSEA AVE
77 Chelsea Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,200
Bright and light newly renovated 3br, 1bath with nice size rooms, spacious closets, tile floors throughout. Lovely new bathroom and kitchen. Separate utilities. Utilities not included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper Clinton Hill
833 S 13TH ST
833 South 13th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,500
NICE HOUSE FOR RENT, 8 BEDS, 3 FULL BATHS, DRIVEWAY AND GARAGE. TOTAL RENOVATED INSIDE 2019, ALL NEW APPLIANCES.
1 of 10
Last updated May 18 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Chestnut Street
4 Chestnut Street, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,095
350 sqft
Large Studio Apartment Separate Kitchen Dining Area Large RoomUpdated BathroomHeat and Hot Water IncludedHardwood FlooringLaundry on-premises 1st Floor Aptbr Close to NJ Transit and Highways br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Springfield - Belmont
72 BOYD ST
72 Boyd St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,850
Renovated, sun-drenched 2 bedroom townhome has a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, appliances,in-unit laundry and more! Other amenities include dedicated parking space within a gated community, private security, gas, and CentralA/C / Forced
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
63 CEDAR AVE
63 Cedar Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,650
Property boasts of 3 SPACIOUS bedroom. SOTA & Other subsidy available.
