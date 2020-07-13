/
582 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Belleville, NJ
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Crestview Garden Apartments
669 Joralemon St, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crestview Gardens Apartments is a garden style community that features one and two bedroom apartments with semi-private entrances and heat and hot water included in the rent.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
172 WASHINGTON AVE
172 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Upper Roseville
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 55 Monroe Place are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hill
759 Highland Ave H8
759 Highland Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
759 HIGHLAND AVE, UNIT H8, NEWARK - Property Id: 309969 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Newark! Just a 6 minutes walk to Heller Pkwy & Lake St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in 40 min.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Upper Roseville
479 Roseville Avenue
479 Roseville Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Newark. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 9th 2020.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
175 Jerome Place
175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
63-65 WASHINGTON AVE
63-65 Washington Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2 beds, 1 bath. 2nd floor. About 1 block to bus, Shoprite, & laundromat. Large open concept kitchen and dining area. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Virtual tour available. 2 beds, 1 bath, 2nd floor apartment in a mixed use building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
279 FRANKLIN ST
279 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:01am
38 Units Available
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
3 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,976
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
47 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
14 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,841
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
20 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
