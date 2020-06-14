Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:33 PM

147 Apartments for rent in Belleville, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belleville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
71 CARMER AVE
71 Carmer Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Adorable 2nd flr apartment. 2 possibly 3 bedrooms. Nice size closets. Hardwood floors. Updated Eat in kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter, Updated bath. freshly painted. Includes heat/water Offs street parking behind building for 2 cars.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
121 RUTGERS ST
121 Rutgers Street, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely updated 2nd floor apartment. Features renovated kitchen and bath, central air, hardwood floors, and laundry room. Near Town Hall, restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. No Parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2-4 S WILBER ST SECOND FL.
2-4 South Wilber Street, Belleville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
A Must See! A 4 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment on a 2nd fl of an owner occupied multi Family home.Offering refinished Hardwood Flrs Throughout, Tiled Bath, New Kitchen, Outdoor wood deck off of living room. No Pets plenty of on street parking.

1 of 15

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
25 FREDERICK ST
25 Frederick St, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Totally renovated three bedroom apartment.Everything Brand New! Bright living room,spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances,2full baths,gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Central Heat and AC, Laundry hook ups in uni.
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
114-120 Montgomery Street
120 Montgomery Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
417 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
114-120 Montgomery Street is a beautiful apartment community featuring one and two bedroom apartments with wall to wall carpeting, air conditioning, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Arlington
1 Unit Available
625 Elm Street Apartments
625 Elm St, Kearny, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
619 sqft
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Kearny's main shopping area, a beautifully paved courtyard entrance greets you as you enter the Apartments at 625 Elm Street.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 55 Monroe Place are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
North Broadway
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway
810 Broadway, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
700 sqft
Fully Renovated 2 Bedrooms Large Bedroom with Walk in Closet 1 Updated BathroomModern Kitchen +Stove & Fridge Hardwood Floors Heat , Hot Water & Gas IncludedTenant pays Electricity onlyLaundry on Premises br 5th Floor Apt br Available Immediately

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
13 VALENTINE RD
13 Valentine Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL LARGE SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOUSE WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE AVAILABLE FOR RENT. UNIT FEATURES: LIVING ROOM, DINNIG ROOM, NEWER KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER, UPDATED BATHROOM AND 2 BEDROOMS.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
133 OHLSON AVE
133 Ohlson Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW....1ST FLOOR UNIT WITH LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT. LOCATED IN A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD WITH AMAZING NYC VIEWS!!! RENOVATED KITCHEN W/S/S APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH,WOOD LOOK TILED FLOOR.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
277 PROSPECT ST
277 Prospect Street, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful house with hardwood floor,updated bathroom,window,large kitchen with stainless steel appliances.Finished walk out basement. Walking distance to NY/NJ bus stop,shopping complex,school including Radcliffe school.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
344 FRANKLIN ST
344 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is a must see!! A beautiful and meticulously renovated apartment from the beams up. Totally updated EVERYTHING!! Close to all public transportation.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
105 BERKELEY AVE
105 Berkeley Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Commuter dream! Steps away from Watsessing Avenue train station, Light rail station and bus lines. It is only minutes away from GSP, restaurants. Grocery store and schools are within walking distance.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
279 FRANKLIN ST
279 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
286 FRANKLIN ST
286 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully furnished first floor, 2 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus offices in the basement. 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train station. Updated EIK that flows to the large living room. Back deck & parking for 2 Virtual tour available. Fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Belleville, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belleville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

