/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:20 PM
137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belleville, NJ
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
39 MALONE AVE
39 Malone Avenue, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new kitchen w cherry cabinets, granite tops w center island. Stainless steel chef stove + microwave. All new European flooring through out. Beautiful bay windows. Utilities included in rent!!! Large 6 room apartment.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
420 JORALEMON ST
420 Joralemon Street, Belleville, NJ
Spacious 5 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms. Three levels of living space in this large 5 bedroom home. Generous eat-in kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
121 RUTGERS ST
121 Rutgers Street, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely updated 2nd floor apartment. Features renovated kitchen and bath, central air, hardwood floors, and laundry room. Near Town Hall, restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. No Parking.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2-4 S WILBER ST SECOND FL.
2-4 South Wilber Street, Belleville, NJ
A Must See! A 4 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment on a 2nd fl of an owner occupied multi Family home.Offering refinished Hardwood Flrs Throughout, Tiled Bath, New Kitchen, Outdoor wood deck off of living room. No Pets plenty of on street parking.
1 of 15
Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
25 FREDERICK ST
25 Frederick St, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Totally renovated three bedroom apartment.Everything Brand New! Bright living room,spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances,2full baths,gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Central Heat and AC, Laundry hook ups in uni.
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 Jerome Place
175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ
175 Jerome Place Available 07/01/20 This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
200 North 17th Street
200 North 17th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Applicants must verify all information directly with the owner's representative. Yale Kent does not own or manage this property at this time. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $49.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North Arlington
1 Unit Available
107 BERGEN AVE
107 Bergen Avenue, North Arlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
99999 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APT WITH LIVING ROOM , DINING ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN. THIS HOME IS CLOSE TO MASS TRANSPORTATION AND HIGHWAYS.THERE IS ALSO 1 PARKING SPOT INCLUDED!! NO PETS ALLOWED
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26 Parkway West
26 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom colonial with HW floors, fireplace, and modern kitchen and bath, nestled in park like setting. This home is also extremely close to NYC transportation - bus and light rail.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lower Roseville
1 Unit Available
162 N 12TH ST
162 North 12th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Will Not Last Beautiful Fully Renovated 3 Bed -1 Bath, located in the Upper Roseville Section. Easily accessible to downtown Newark and NYC. 5 Minute drive to GSPW.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
277 PROSPECT ST
277 Prospect Street, Essex County, NJ
Beautiful house with hardwood floor,updated bathroom,window,large kitchen with stainless steel appliances.Finished walk out basement. Walking distance to NY/NJ bus stop,shopping complex,school including Radcliffe school.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Upper Roseville
1 Unit Available
202 N FIFTEENTH ST
202 North 15th Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very well kept second floor unit with 2 levels with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. No Pets. Street parking. No access to backyard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Upper Roseville
1 Unit Available
682 N 8TH ST FIRST FLOOR
682 North 8th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Will Not Last!!! Fully Renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath Rental Hardwood Fls Throughout, SS Appliances, HVAC, Coin Operated Laundry on Site, a few steps away from Davenport Ave Light Rail Station, Schools & Shopping!!! Available Immediately! Transunion
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
105 BERKELEY AVE
105 Berkeley Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Commuter dream! Steps away from Watsessing Avenue train station, Light rail station and bus lines. It is only minutes away from GSP, restaurants. Grocery store and schools are within walking distance.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North Broadway
1 Unit Available
567 SUMMER AVE
567 Summer Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
720 sqft
Modern design, completely renovated. Feat: White cabinetry, granite countertops, SS app, newer windows, updated electric/plumbing. Walking distance to Branch Brook Park, Schools & Shops. Shared yard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
780-782 SUMMER AVE
780-782 Summer Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Renovated 3 bedroom apartment situated close to transportation and highways. 2nd Floor with a large master suite bathroom seating porch. Great kitchen completely new! Close to restaurants, Parks, Schools. Large bedrooms with great closets.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
580 Lyons Avenue
580 Lyons Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
6 Available 06/15/20 3 BED 1 BATH 3 FLOOR APT 6 NEWLY RENOVATED HEAT HOT WATER INCLUDED Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/580-lyons-ave-irvington-nj-07111-usa-unit-6/ace12741-92fe-4480-93bf-ce9a6049f46d No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852520)
1 of 207
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
157 Myrtle Ave 1ST FL
157 Myrtle Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
MYRTLE AVE NEW JERSEY APARTMENT - Property Id: 115946 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115946 Property Id 115946 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847594)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Clinton Hill
1 Unit Available
337-341 HAWTHORNE AVENUE
337-341 Hawthorne Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome home to this Gorgeous 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 288229 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288229 Property Id 288229 (RLNE5846373)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Side
1 Unit Available
391 S 10th St
391 South 10th Street, Newark, NJ
NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*SS APPLIANCES*BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!! - Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
312 Orange St
312 Orange Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bed room apartment Downtown Newark NJ - Property Id: 128180 Large 3-Bedroom apartment in University Height section of Newark NJ. $1900 per month, newly renovated close to train station.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
25 Marcy Ave 2
25 Marcy Avenue, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 25 Marcy Avenue East Orange NJ - Property Id: 113909 3 bed room one bathroom newly renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances Walk-in bedroom closet, parking ,Quiet neighborhood, 5 mins to parkway, short walk
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
110 Vermont Ave 1
110 Vermont Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 bedroom RENOVATED APARTMENT - Property Id: 296196 Brand new apartment. 3 bedrooms 1 baths. Huge living room. 1 spot in driveway. Ready to move in. Call today for a showing. 973-474-0238 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Similar Pages
Belleville Apartments with BalconyBelleville Apartments with GarageBelleville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelleville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJGarwood, NJPassaic, NJWoodland Park, NJMount Vernon, NYPompton Lakes, NJ