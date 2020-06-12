/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
330 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Belleville, NJ
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
119 WASHINGTON AVE
119 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Your search end here! This fully renovated Town house sits in the heart of Belleville, NJ, walking distance to local restaurants and transportation! Main level offers open concept / Kitchen , Dinning , & LR.
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
344 FRANKLIN ST
344 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is a must see!! A beautiful and meticulously renovated apartment from the beams up. Totally updated EVERYTHING!! Close to all public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
286 FRANKLIN ST
286 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully furnished first floor, 2 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus offices in the basement. 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train station. Updated EIK that flows to the large living room. Back deck & parking for 2 Virtual tour available. Fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
$
14 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
East Rutherford
13 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Newark Central Business District
50 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
$
18 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Harrison
14 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harrison
7 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Verified
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
Harrison
24 Units Available
Vermella Harrison
1100 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1291 sqft
Luxurious living near Passaic River in a community with bocce ball and putting green. Apartments feature designer kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and air conditioning. Skyline views available. Complex is conveniently located near the Essex Freeway.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:02am
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
