1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
591 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belleville, NJ
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
Situated in a park-like, suburban setting, Nutley Properties feature immaculate like-new apartments with direct private entry, eat-in windowed kitchens with new appliances, ceramic-tiled bath, sparkling dining room chandelier, gleaming polished
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
496 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
1 Unit Available
114-120 Montgomery Street
120 Montgomery Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
417 sqft
114-120 Montgomery Street is a beautiful apartment community featuring one and two bedroom apartments with wall to wall carpeting, air conditioning, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
633 sqft
The apartments at 55 Monroe Place are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
553 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Arlington
1 Unit Available
584 River Rd 3
584 River Road, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY RENTAL - Property Id: 94827 *NO BROKER FEE! *NO AMMENITY FEE* *1 PARKING SPACE INCLUDED* State of the Art Health Club & Yoga Studio Beautifully Landscaped Lush Gardens Lavish Spa Including Steam, Sauna, and Treatment
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ampere
1 Unit Available
267 n 19th st 2!
267 North 19th Street, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
1.5 bdr East Orange, NJ - Property Id: 239547 This is a charming 1.5 bedroom apartment located in a clean property. Carpeted floors in all rooms , plenty closets. Near bus train and shop rite supermarket. Tenant pays own utilities with this unit .
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
74 E PASSAIC AVE
74 E Passaic Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
900 sqft
Beautiful Luxury 1 Bedroom Apartments with an open floor plan, SS appliances, W/D in the unit, granite countertops. HW floors and so much more this is a must-see
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
61 WATSESSING AVE
61 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Fabulous one bedroom with many upgrades, granite counter tops,plenty of cabinets pantry and work space. Updated baths. Enclosed porch off the kitchen . Spacious living room adjacent to a study, office bonus room.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
East Rutherford
14 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Newark Central Business District
53 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,632
775 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Harrison
12 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
761 sqft
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Springfield - Belmont
33 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
$
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
