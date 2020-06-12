/
2 bedroom apartments
136 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belleville, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Situated in a park-like, suburban setting, Nutley Properties feature immaculate like-new apartments with direct private entry, eat-in windowed kitchens with new appliances, ceramic-tiled bath, sparkling dining room chandelier, gleaming polished
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
71 CARMER AVE
71 Carmer Avenue, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Adorable 2nd flr apartment. 2 possibly 3 bedrooms. Nice size closets. Hardwood floors. Updated Eat in kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter, Updated bath. freshly painted. Includes heat/water Offs street parking behind building for 2 cars.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
41 COLUMBUS AVE
41 Columbus Avenue, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
updated 2 bed 1 bath apt on the 2nd fl.. close to shops, transit, a must see
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
119 WASHINGTON AVE
119 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Your search end here! This fully renovated Town house sits in the heart of Belleville, NJ, walking distance to local restaurants and transportation! Main level offers open concept / Kitchen , Dinning , & LR.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
218 FLOYD ST
218 Floyd St, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom home with living room, dining room, kitchen, and bath. Parking for 3 cars and use of backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Upper Roseville
7 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Arlington
1 Unit Available
625 Elm Street Apartments
625 Elm St, Kearny, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
619 sqft
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Kearny's main shopping area, a beautifully paved courtyard entrance greets you as you enter the Apartments at 625 Elm Street.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
North Broadway
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway
810 Broadway, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
700 sqft
Fully Renovated 2 Bedrooms Large Bedroom with Walk in Closet 1 Updated BathroomModern Kitchen +Stove & Fridge Hardwood Floors Heat , Hot Water & Gas IncludedTenant pays Electricity onlyLaundry on Premises br 5th Floor Apt br Available Immediately
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
120 GROVE ST
120 Grove Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Commuter friendly two bedroom is surrounded by all that Bloomfield has to offer. This spacious apartment features equal sized bedrooms. eat-in-kitchen, dining room, and den/ office that can also be used as an additional bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
299 BELLEVILLE AVE
299 Belleville Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Plenty of space in this 2 bedrm, 2nd flr apartment w/open floor plan, decorative fireplace, sunrooom & updated bathroom & kitchen opening to dining room. 2 assigned parking spaces, laundry included.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
133 OHLSON AVE
133 Ohlson Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
WOW....1ST FLOOR UNIT WITH LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT. LOCATED IN A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD WITH AMAZING NYC VIEWS!!! RENOVATED KITCHEN W/S/S APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH,WOOD LOOK TILED FLOOR.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Arlington
1 Unit Available
31 UNION PL FIRST FLOOR
31 Union Pl, North Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Meticulous maintained - two bedroom plus den, featuring a large living /dining area, an eat in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Upper Roseville
1 Unit Available
704-706 N 6TH ST
704-706 North 6th Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of north Newark, centrally located to all forms of public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
344 FRANKLIN ST
344 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is a must see!! A beautiful and meticulously renovated apartment from the beams up. Totally updated EVERYTHING!! Close to all public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
263 BLOOMFIELD AVE
263 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
!! NUTLEY'S 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IS ON THE MARKET !! Take the opportunity to live in one of the most sought out cities of Essex County! This charming gem is an excellent option for your next move! This 2nd floor furnished unit offers you a welcoming
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
95 Hill Street Unit 1
95 Hill Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
NYC commuter dream! Beautifully updated 1st Flr 2bed/1bath unit in fully refurbished 2fam home. Ideal quiet location, less than 1/3 mile from NJT Watsessing station, 35 mins direct to NYPenn; 1 block to Berkeley Elementary.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
176 WEAVER AVE UNIT 2
176 Weaver Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
2nd-floor apartment. 2 bedrooms, kitchen, full bath, and an extra room that can be used as a living space. he apartment located near Wrights field. Tenant pays gas and elec. NO SMOKING ALLOWED 2nd-floor apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
85 WATSESSING AVE FIRST FL.
85 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Commuter Friendly! Updated 1st Flr 2 bed/1 bath unit in a well maintained 2 fam home. 2 blocks from NJT Watsessing Station, 35 mins direct to NY Penn, minutes away from schools, and shopping centers. Washer/Dryer Hook Up in Unit.
