Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:17 PM

910 Apartments for rent in Belleville, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Belleville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
240 FOREST ST
240 Forest St, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Apart. currently being updated and painted . On street parking. Owner occupied. Rental App., proof income, 1 month security & credit report required. Tenant must supply renters insurance.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
293 JORALEMON ST FIRST FLOOR
293 Joralemon Street, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Light and airy two bedroom on 1st floor with large living room and renovated kitchen. Other amenities include modern kitchen with dishwasher, microwave built in, plenty of cabinets, washer/dryer on premises and Off street parking spaces. Won't last
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
$
5 Units Available
ReNew Lyndhurst
601 Riverside Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,848
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1113 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Ampere
11 Floyd Ave 2
11 Floyd Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 11 Floyd Ave - Property Id: 316444 4 Blocks to NJ Transit light rail, NJ Transit / Decamp bus -- (30 min into NYC) 5 minute drive to the stop and shop grocery store Minutes to major highways -- (GSP / Rout 280 / Rout 3 /

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
130 HARRISON ST
130 Harrison Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautifully renovated SECOND Floor 3 bedroom 2 Full Bathroom apartment.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
98 ORCHARD ST
98 Orchard Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Your rental search is over! Large two bedroom two bath apartment with 3 levels, customer kitchen, updated baths, beautiful backyard with patio, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and driveway for 3+ cars The main floor features a living room, dining

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
632 CHASE AVE
632 Chase Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Fully renovated duplex apt includes 2nd and 3rd floors, private backyard with deck, exclusive driveway that fits 2 cars, and washer dryer in basement.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
72 BIRCH ST
72 Birch Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Single Family home with 3 bedrooms and 1and a half bath,Enclosed heated front porch could be an office or playroom,Living room Dining room Combo with eat in kitchen.Washer Dryer in basement Deck off Kitchen

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
77-79 N SPRING ST
77-79 North Spring Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
First floor apartment, spacious & convenient! 2 bedrooms and an updated bathroom. CENTRAL AIR, hardwood flooring throughout, formal dining room open to living room. Lots of natural light and storage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
44 Parkway west
44 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome home! To this beautiful apartment in a prime location of Bloomfield. 1st floor 3 bedrooms with an open concept. Large living room, dinning room, and updated kitchen, all hardwood floors. Close to eateries,schools, shopping and transportation.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hill
148-150 MANCHESTER PL
148-150 Manchester Place, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
DO NOT CALL. Inquire via ONLINE ONLY. 1st floor 2 BR 2 Full Bath apartment for rent. LR/DR combo, kitchen, Master BR has its own Full Bath. All tiled floor. Apt has dishwasher +Central AC. . Washer and Dryer hook up available in apartment.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Presidential Estates
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Presidential Estates
61 WATSESSING AVE
61 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Fabulous one bedroom with many upgrades, granite counter tops,plenty of cabinets pantry and work space. Updated baths. Enclosed porch off the kitchen . Spacious living room adjacent to a study, office bonus room.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
4 Units Available
Maple Valley
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,390
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,095
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
5 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:34 PM
$
32 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,835
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
12 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,760
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,969
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
34 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,894
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:21 PM
27 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
30 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,825
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:39 PM
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,110
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 01:30 AM
39 Units Available
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Belleville, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Belleville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Belleville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Belleville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

