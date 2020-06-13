Apartment List
517 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Belleville, NJ

Finding an apartment in Belleville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
172 WASHINGTON AVE
172 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
$
1 Unit Available
114-120 Montgomery Street
120 Montgomery Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
417 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
114-120 Montgomery Street is a beautiful apartment community featuring one and two bedroom apartments with wall to wall carpeting, air conditioning, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 55 Monroe Place are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.

1 Unit Available
175 Jerome Place
175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
175 Jerome Place Available 07/01/20 This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream.

Ampere
1 Unit Available
267 n 19th st 2!
267 North 19th Street, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1.5 bdr East Orange, NJ - Property Id: 239547 This is a charming 1.5 bedroom apartment located in a clean property. Carpeted floors in all rooms , plenty closets. Near bus train and shop rite supermarket. Tenant pays own utilities with this unit .

Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
133 OHLSON AVE
133 Ohlson Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW....1ST FLOOR UNIT WITH LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT. LOCATED IN A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD WITH AMAZING NYC VIEWS!!! RENOVATED KITCHEN W/S/S APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH,WOOD LOOK TILED FLOOR.

1 Unit Available
279 FRANKLIN ST
279 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
$
Newark Central Business District
53 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
$
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
$
East Rutherford
12 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1141 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1191 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
$
Harrison
15 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,690
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,933
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
981 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
West Belmar
24 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Harrison
17 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,015
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
34 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,970
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Belleville, NJ

Finding an apartment in Belleville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

