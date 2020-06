Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY RENOVATED,HUGE THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH APT WITH EASY ACCESS TO NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE. A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE 45TH STREET LITE RAIL. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH BATH IN THE MASTER. CENTRAL AIR. HARDWOOD FLOORS.CLOSE TO PARKS, GYMS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS. ETC. VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW. *****LANDLORD IS PAYING THE FEE***** *****Free month with a 13 month lease***