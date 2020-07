Amenities

some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities

Owner pays 1/2 fee. Cozy 1 bedroom apartment. Heat & Hot water included. 3 blocks to lite rail to downtown Jersey City or Hoboken.Jersey City has connections to New York city via path and ferry. 2 blocks to buses to Wall Street or exchange place with connections to New York city via path or ferry. No pets, non smoking dwelling, Owner requires 650 credit score and proof of income.