Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

687 AVENUE A

687 Avenue A · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

687 Avenue A, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
One of a kind home you've been looking for! 1800+ sqft of living space included in this 3bed, 2 & 1/2bath with garage parking. You'll enjoy all this new construction has to offer, the open floor plan has hardwood floors throughout, chef style kitchen with all major appliances and overhang breakfast bar. Perfectly appointed space for a formal dining area to entertain, connected to a oversized living room with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Throughout there is central Air for cooling and heat along with ceiling fans in each room for added convenience. All bedrooms are amply sized and master suite has large walk-in/through closet to the master bath. Washer/Dryer in unit & garage parking included. Free High speed 1gb internet in the price along with NO BROKER FEE makes this a home run. Call now to schedule a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 AVENUE A have any available units?
687 AVENUE A has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 687 AVENUE A have?
Some of 687 AVENUE A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 AVENUE A currently offering any rent specials?
687 AVENUE A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 AVENUE A pet-friendly?
No, 687 AVENUE A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 687 AVENUE A offer parking?
Yes, 687 AVENUE A offers parking.
Does 687 AVENUE A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 687 AVENUE A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 AVENUE A have a pool?
No, 687 AVENUE A does not have a pool.
Does 687 AVENUE A have accessible units?
No, 687 AVENUE A does not have accessible units.
Does 687 AVENUE A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 687 AVENUE A has units with dishwashers.
Does 687 AVENUE A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 687 AVENUE A has units with air conditioning.
