687 AVENUE A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

One of a kind home you've been looking for! 1800+ sqft of living space included in this 3bed, 2 & 1/2bath with garage parking. You'll enjoy all this new construction has to offer, the open floor plan has hardwood floors throughout, chef style kitchen with all major appliances and overhang breakfast bar. Perfectly appointed space for a formal dining area to entertain, connected to a oversized living room with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Throughout there is central Air for cooling and heat along with ceiling fans in each room for added convenience. All bedrooms are amply sized and master suite has large walk-in/through closet to the master bath. Washer/Dryer in unit & garage parking included. Free High speed 1gb internet in the price along with NO BROKER FEE makes this a home run. Call now to schedule a private tour.