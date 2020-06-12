665 AVENUE E

Amenities
This bright, contemporary two bedroom, two full bath unit offers NYC views and is within 3 blocks of the light rail and other mass transportation.This is a commuters dream. Modern open-concept kitchen with elegant top of the line appliances including Samsung refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, and microwave/convection oven, including granite counter-tops and island with electricity. Master bedroom includes private state of the art en suite with dual sinks and walk in closet. Select oak wood floors throughout creates a clean finish. Call today to schedule a private showing! Will be available August 1st.