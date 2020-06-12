All apartments in Bayonne
Find more places like 665 AVENUE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonne, NJ
/
665 AVENUE E
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:03 AM

665 AVENUE E

665 Avenue East · (201) 436-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bayonne
See all
Pamrapo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

665 Avenue East, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Pamrapo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This bright, contemporary two bedroom, two full bath unit offers NYC views and is within 3 blocks of the light rail and other mass transportation.This is a commuters dream. Modern open-concept kitchen with elegant top of the line appliances including Samsung refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, and microwave/convection oven, including granite counter-tops and island with electricity. Master bedroom includes private state of the art en suite with dual sinks and walk in closet. Select oak wood floors throughout creates a clean finish. Call today to schedule a private showing! Will be available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 AVENUE E have any available units?
665 AVENUE E has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 665 AVENUE E have?
Some of 665 AVENUE E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
665 AVENUE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 AVENUE E pet-friendly?
No, 665 AVENUE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 665 AVENUE E offer parking?
No, 665 AVENUE E does not offer parking.
Does 665 AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 665 AVENUE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 AVENUE E have a pool?
No, 665 AVENUE E does not have a pool.
Does 665 AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 665 AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 665 AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 665 AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 665 AVENUE E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 665 AVENUE E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Bay One
957 Broadway
Bayonne, NJ 07002
19 East
19 East 19th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002

Similar Pages

Bayonne 1 BedroomsBayonne 2 Bedrooms
Bayonne Apartments with ParkingBayonne Dog Friendly Apartments
Bayonne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJOld Bridge, NJEdgewater, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pamrapo
Constable Hook

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity