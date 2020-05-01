53 LORD AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking playground garage tennis court

Fully renovated South-facing, top-floor, 2-bedroom plus a small office in excellent Bergen Point location! You are just one block away from the water and the beautiful, waterfront Dennis Collins Park that you will just love! The unit is super bright and sunny, features a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances; new bathroom with tub, ceramic tile and large vanity; new windows throughout, new vinyl flooring throughout, upgraded lighting, freshly painted, 2 sizable bedrooms with good closet space plus an additional room for a wide range of uses. Live on an oversized lot with large side yard and in a quiet neighborhood with so much so close by! You can access buses very near, the 8th St Light Rail station is about 8 blocks away and the Broadway shopping district is nearby as well. One section of Dennis Collins Park is currently under extensive renovation but features include/will include multiple children’s playgrounds, small/large dog runs, baseball, basketball, tennis, gorgeous waterfront walkway and more. Large laundromat located on 1st St. Garage is available for $175 monthly (approx 7.5 ft x 17.5 ft deep) and storage room right outside the apartment is available for additional fee of $65 monthly. Call to schedule your showing today! One month broker fee.