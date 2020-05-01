All apartments in Bayonne
53 LORD AVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:24 PM

53 LORD AVE

53 Lord Avenue · (201) 420-9484
Location

53 Lord Avenue, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Fully renovated South-facing, top-floor, 2-bedroom plus a small office in excellent Bergen Point location! You are just one block away from the water and the beautiful, waterfront Dennis Collins Park that you will just love! The unit is super bright and sunny, features a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances; new bathroom with tub, ceramic tile and large vanity; new windows throughout, new vinyl flooring throughout, upgraded lighting, freshly painted, 2 sizable bedrooms with good closet space plus an additional room for a wide range of uses. Live on an oversized lot with large side yard and in a quiet neighborhood with so much so close by! You can access buses very near, the 8th St Light Rail station is about 8 blocks away and the Broadway shopping district is nearby as well. One section of Dennis Collins Park is currently under extensive renovation but features include/will include multiple children’s playgrounds, small/large dog runs, baseball, basketball, tennis, gorgeous waterfront walkway and more. Large laundromat located on 1st St. Garage is available for $175 monthly (approx 7.5 ft x 17.5 ft deep) and storage room right outside the apartment is available for additional fee of $65 monthly. Call to schedule your showing today! One month broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 LORD AVE have any available units?
53 LORD AVE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53 LORD AVE have?
Some of 53 LORD AVE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 LORD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
53 LORD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 LORD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 LORD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 53 LORD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 53 LORD AVE does offer parking.
Does 53 LORD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 LORD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 LORD AVE have a pool?
No, 53 LORD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 53 LORD AVE have accessible units?
No, 53 LORD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 53 LORD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 LORD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 LORD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 LORD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
