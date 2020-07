Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular, newly renovated 2 bedroom! Unit features brand new SS appliances, granite counter tops, gorgeous espresso cabinets, and hardwood floors throughout. For your convenience, coin-operated washer/dryer in basement and shared use of yard. Shopping, schools and restaurants all within walking distance. Light rail just a few blocks away! Pets are negotiable. Rent: $1480 per month Deposit: $2220 Minimum Lease: 1 Year $50 application fee. Tenant Pays Broker Fee