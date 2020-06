Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Welcome home to this brand new construction apartment! New, full suite of appliances in the kitchen. Master suite bedroom with two separate closets. In-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout. Video intercom and security cameras on the exterior. Off-street parking. No pets. Call now to schedule a private showing! Video can be made available upon request.