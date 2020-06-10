All apartments in Portsmouth
198 Islington Street
198 Islington Street

198 Islington Street · (603) 766-0424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

198 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
Looking for a Portsmouth home that finally checks all the boxes on your wishlist, and is just steps from Market Square? From sunrise to sunsets, and through the changing seasons, this top floor condo offers sweeping views from each bright and spacious room, featuring a wonderful open kitchen, dining and living room design. Beautiful hardwood floors through-out the home lead you from the foyer into the modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a five burner gas range, quartz counters and a stylish island with seating for four. Capturing all the unique roof lines and angles, the kitchen opens into the dining area with wine bar, and large living room with gas fireplace, and double doors which offers access to your own "among the trees" private balcony. The master bedroom suite offers double closets, double vanity and beautifully tiled shower. The second bedroom again offers a charming style and desk nook. The third bedroom is the perfect flex space, ideal for an office, guest space or den. Full bath and washer/dyer are located in the hallway. Now the extras. A huge rooftop deck is just one floor above and offers exceptional vistas of the unique Portsmouth skyline with water, steeples, and bridges in view. Heated garage lift parking for two cars. Private, assigned storage space and a separate bike room. Come and see the home you've been looking for! Available May 1, one year lease, pet negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Islington Street have any available units?
198 Islington Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 198 Islington Street have?
Some of 198 Islington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 Islington Street currently offering any rent specials?
198 Islington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Islington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 198 Islington Street is pet friendly.
Does 198 Islington Street offer parking?
Yes, 198 Islington Street does offer parking.
Does 198 Islington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 198 Islington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Islington Street have a pool?
No, 198 Islington Street does not have a pool.
Does 198 Islington Street have accessible units?
No, 198 Islington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Islington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 198 Islington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 198 Islington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 Islington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
