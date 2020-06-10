198 Islington Street

Amenities

Looking for a Portsmouth home that finally checks all the boxes on your wishlist, and is just steps from Market Square? From sunrise to sunsets, and through the changing seasons, this top floor condo offers sweeping views from each bright and spacious room, featuring a wonderful open kitchen, dining and living room design. Beautiful hardwood floors through-out the home lead you from the foyer into the modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a five burner gas range, quartz counters and a stylish island with seating for four. Capturing all the unique roof lines and angles, the kitchen opens into the dining area with wine bar, and large living room with gas fireplace, and double doors which offers access to your own "among the trees" private balcony. The master bedroom suite offers double closets, double vanity and beautifully tiled shower. The second bedroom again offers a charming style and desk nook. The third bedroom is the perfect flex space, ideal for an office, guest space or den. Full bath and washer/dyer are located in the hallway. Now the extras. A huge rooftop deck is just one floor above and offers exceptional vistas of the unique Portsmouth skyline with water, steeples, and bridges in view. Heated garage lift parking for two cars. Private, assigned storage space and a separate bike room. Come and see the home you've been looking for! Available May 1, one year lease, pet negotiable.