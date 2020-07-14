All apartments in Omaha
Omaha, NE
Centerline
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Centerline

7007 Oak Street · (402) 512-6169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE 68106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-611 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-533 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 1-241 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Centerline.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities. Located just minutes from neighborhood mainstays and unique locales, Centerline Apartments is the community of choice for those seeking a luxurious urban lifestyle in Nebraska's largest city. Our apartment community offers an endless selection of first-rate in-home and shared features, including all-new interiors, spacious floor plans, pet-friendly amenities, a resort-style pool, on-site fitness center, and so much more! Featuring an unrivaled customer service team and incredible maintenance-free conveniences, Centerline Apartments offers the pinnacle of upscale refinement. Call us today to learn more about the areas most anticipated, new apartment community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 - 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (Studio - 1 Bedroom), $500 (1 Bedroom - 2 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Akita's, Chows, Doberman Pincers, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, and Saint Bernard's or mixes of these breeds are prohibited.
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Centerline have any available units?
Centerline has 3 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Centerline have?
Some of Centerline's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Centerline currently offering any rent specials?
Centerline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Centerline pet-friendly?
Yes, Centerline is pet friendly.
Does Centerline offer parking?
Yes, Centerline offers parking.
Does Centerline have units with washers and dryers?
No, Centerline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Centerline have a pool?
Yes, Centerline has a pool.
Does Centerline have accessible units?
Yes, Centerline has accessible units.
Does Centerline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Centerline has units with dishwashers.
