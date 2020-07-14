Centerline

Lease Length: 12 - 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (Studio - 1 Bedroom), $500 (1 Bedroom - 2 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Akita's, Chows, Doberman Pincers, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, and Saint Bernard's or mixes of these breeds are prohibited.