4904 Holdrege Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4904 Holdrege Street

4904 Holdrege Street · No Longer Available
Lincoln
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

4904 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, NE 68504
University Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Centrally Located! - You need to see this one! Beautifully remodeled interior and centrally located with close proximity to two universities. Washer/dryer hookups, off street parking, tons of yard space!

Visit www.ppmlincoln.com for additional details and to schedule a showing.

Please submit a Guest Card by clicking on the Contact Us button and we will be in touch to schedule a showing. If after a showing you wish to move forward in the process, complete and submit the online application and pay the $50 fee to run a credit/background check. Do NOT submit an Application until you have seen the property and desire to move forward. The Application Fee is required to submit the application and the fee is NOT refundable. Renters Legal Liability to Landlord Insurance will be required. If approved, a $100 Document Processing Fee and Security Deposit will be charged and payment must be received prior to Move-in.

Applicant Screening Criteria:

Valid government-issued ID
Proof of Income
Primary Applicant must have a credit score of 600 or higher
Combined Income-to-Rent Ratio at least 2.5 times greater than monthly rent
Credit scores down to 550 may be considered with a positive landlord reference from an institutional landlord
No past due credit balances or collection accounts greater than $2500
Cosigners accepted for lack of credit and/or Income-to-Rent Ratio.
Social Security Number verification
Rental verification from an institutional landlord or 12 months of cancelled checks or money order receipts for a non-institutional landlord
No Felony criminal history for violent or sexually based convictions
Not on the 25-year or Lifetime Sex Offender Registry

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4234566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

