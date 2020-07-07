All apartments in Lincoln
Highpointe by Broadmoor

4607 Old Cheney Rd · (402) 383-0737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4607 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, NE 68516

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03004 · Avail. Aug 3

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highpointe by Broadmoor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
Life is easy and fun at Highpointe by Broadmoor. Within the community enjoy sand volleyball and tennis courts, children’s playground, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool. Living at Highpointe by Broadmoor, you will experience apartment living that is distinctively above the ordinary.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 70lbs
Cats
limit: 2
restrictions: Declawed
Parking Details: Open lot style parking garages. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highpointe by Broadmoor have any available units?
Highpointe by Broadmoor has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does Highpointe by Broadmoor have?
Some of Highpointe by Broadmoor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highpointe by Broadmoor currently offering any rent specials?
Highpointe by Broadmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highpointe by Broadmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, Highpointe by Broadmoor is pet friendly.
Does Highpointe by Broadmoor offer parking?
Yes, Highpointe by Broadmoor offers parking.
Does Highpointe by Broadmoor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highpointe by Broadmoor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highpointe by Broadmoor have a pool?
Yes, Highpointe by Broadmoor has a pool.
Does Highpointe by Broadmoor have accessible units?
No, Highpointe by Broadmoor does not have accessible units.
Does Highpointe by Broadmoor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highpointe by Broadmoor has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Lionsgate Apartments
5101 Vine St
Lincoln, NE 68504
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St
Lincoln, NE 68505
Thomasbrook
5900 Roose St
Lincoln, NE 68506
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St
Lincoln, NE 68516
Holmes Lake by Broadmoor
7100 Holmes Park Rd
Lincoln, NE 68506
Lincoln Summit Falls Apartments & Townhomes
8300 Renatta Dr
Lincoln, NE 68516
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct
Lincoln, NE 68516
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd
Lincoln, NE 68506

