Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
Life is easy and fun at Highpointe by Broadmoor. Within the community enjoy sand volleyball and tennis courts, children’s playground, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool. Living at Highpointe by Broadmoor, you will experience apartment living that is distinctively above the ordinary.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 70lbs
Cats
limit: 2
restrictions: Declawed
Parking Details: Open lot style parking garages. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
