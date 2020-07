Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup furnished carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance concierge courtyard e-payments internet access

The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world. The studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes include amazing features with modern fixtures and finishes including wood laminate flooring and in-home laundry. It will be easy to fall in love with your new apartment home.