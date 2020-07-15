Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed gym on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard e-payments internet access tennis court

The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood!



There's a combination of both convenience and style in their efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment options. You can save time on chores with a dishwasher and community laundry. Spend that time relaxing knowing your heat is included in the rent and your vehicle is protected from the elements in your own garage.



The Sunwood Apartments are located just off of 45th Street in the heart of South Fargo. Complete with parks for outdoor activities and tons of shopping and dining, you'll never run out of things to do. Nearby options include Scheels, Johnny Carino's, Target, and Chipotle! What's not to love when you're close to everything you need!