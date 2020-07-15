All apartments in Fargo
SUNWOOD Apartments

4701 17th Ave S · (833) 521-7826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103
Willow Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-305 · Avail. Sep 1

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Unit 03-305 · Avail. Sep 1

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-202 · Avail. Oct 1

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 01-102 · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SUNWOOD Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
tennis court
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood!

There's a combination of both convenience and style in their efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment options. You can save time on chores with a dishwasher and community laundry. Spend that time relaxing knowing your heat is included in the rent and your vehicle is protected from the elements in your own garage.

The Sunwood Apartments are located just off of 45th Street in the heart of South Fargo. Complete with parks for outdoor activities and tons of shopping and dining, you'll never run out of things to do. Nearby options include Scheels, Johnny Carino's, Target, and Chipotle! What's not to love when you're close to everything you need!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30/month
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $20/months
restrictions: Must Be Declawed
Parking Details: Assigned Parking: 1 Space, Detached Garage come with most apartments.
Storage Details: Interior Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SUNWOOD Apartments have any available units?
SUNWOOD Apartments has 4 units available starting at $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does SUNWOOD Apartments have?
Some of SUNWOOD Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SUNWOOD Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
SUNWOOD Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SUNWOOD Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, SUNWOOD Apartments is pet friendly.
Does SUNWOOD Apartments offer parking?
Yes, SUNWOOD Apartments offers parking.
Does SUNWOOD Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, SUNWOOD Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does SUNWOOD Apartments have a pool?
No, SUNWOOD Apartments does not have a pool.
Does SUNWOOD Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, SUNWOOD Apartments has accessible units.
Does SUNWOOD Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SUNWOOD Apartments has units with dishwashers.
