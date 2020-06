Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

2807 Konnoak Dr. Available 07/10/20 Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home On Konnoak Dr - Showings begin in July 2020.



2 bedroom 1 bath home with carport and fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Kitchen and bathroom have tile floor. Large laundry room. New deck.



Includes stainless steel fridge and stove.



Electric heat and hot water.



Pets conditional. Will allow one small dog or cat. $250 non-refundable pet fee and $20/month pet rent.



Visit rentwinston.com for pictures and video. Please note, photos and video were taken before current tenant



