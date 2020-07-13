All apartments in Winston-Salem
West End Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

West End Station

206 N Green Street · (715) 504-6973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Westend

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 361 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Unit 261 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Unit 161 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

See 49+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 262 · Avail. now

$1,809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 336 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 344 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West End Station.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
fire pit
trash valet
yoga

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions are as follows: Tosa Inu/Ken, American Bandogge, Cane Corso, Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit Bull, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Boer Boel, Gull Dong, Basenji, Mastiff, Perro de Presa Canario, Fila Brasiliero, Wolf Hybrid, Caucasian Oucharka, Alaskan Malamutes, Kangal, German Shepard, Shepard, Chow, Spitz, Akita, Reptiles, Rabbits and Pot Bellied Pigs. Mixed breeds containing these bloodlines are also prohibited, Weight limit 75lbs
Dogs
limit: 2
Cats
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West End Station have any available units?
West End Station has 59 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does West End Station have?
Some of West End Station's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West End Station currently offering any rent specials?
West End Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West End Station pet-friendly?
Yes, West End Station is pet friendly.
Does West End Station offer parking?
Yes, West End Station offers parking.
Does West End Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, West End Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West End Station have a pool?
Yes, West End Station has a pool.
Does West End Station have accessible units?
No, West End Station does not have accessible units.
Does West End Station have units with dishwashers?
No, West End Station does not have units with dishwashers.
