/
/
/
town and country estates
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:21 PM
142 Apartments for rent in Town and Country Estates, Winston-Salem, NC
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 8 at 06:54am
17 Units Available
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$646
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2621 Wyman Road
2621 Wyman Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great little ranch near Wake Forest - Nice ranch convenient to shopping and WF University. 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath. Freshly painted and new carpet and vinyl flooring. No cats, 1 small dog allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Town and Country Estates
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$664
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3939 VALLEY COURT C
3939 Valley Court, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1584 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse near Wake Forest University! - Freshly renovated 3BR/2.5BA, minutes from downtown Quiet neighborhood in a tranquil setting, Butler pantry area at kitchen, livingroom; Master suite with full bathroom. Heat pump with central A/C.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
2306 Redbud Lane
2306 Redbud Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$899
832 sqft
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a quaint and cozy charm and looking for a new resident to love it! Enjoy upgraded flooring, paint, new vinyl and carpet flooring, matching stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and plenty of beautiful back
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3450 Triangle Dr., Apt. 622
3450 Triangle Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1022 sqft
Upper Level Unit Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511
3440 Triangle Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1022 sqft
Lower Level Unit Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2311 REDBUD LANE
2311 Redbud Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
2311 Redbud Ln-2BR/1BA-Polo Rd Area HOUSE!!! - 2BR/1BA, Living Room, S/R, W/D, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Refinished Hardwood Floors. $400.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
231 Harmon Court
231 Harmon Court, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
One level living at its finest in this amazing contemporary home. This home sports vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room, den, and master bedroom. Hardwoods in the living room and den, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Town and Country Estates
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
61 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
13 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,021
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
12 Units Available
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$660
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
51 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
26 Units Available
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 10:15pm
21 Units Available
Nissen Building Apartments
310 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1207 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a stunning iconic 18-story historic high-rise property.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$723
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.