Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute and cozy one level house in great location off of Jonestown Rd.....open floorplan, wood flooring in much of the house and beautiful granite countertops in the bathrooms! There is also a fireplace plus all the kitchen appliances are included.....you will love the cul-de-sac .......just minutes from shopping and restaurants. One small pet may be permitted with a pet fee in addition to the security deposit.