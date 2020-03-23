All apartments in Wilmington
901 Bryan Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

901 Bryan Ave

901 Bryan Avenue · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 Bryan Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28403
Devon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 901 Bryan Ave · Avail. Jul 30

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
901 Bryan Ave Available 07/30/20 Charming vintage cottage home 4BR college Rd shops, Parks, pets ok, lots of space - Four Bedroom House Student Friendly Close to UNCW. This 1940’s vintage cottage has load of charm with Living room with hard wood floors and arched door way and fire place. (Fire place just for looks) Eat in kitchen with Small Island, laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, large game room or mud room off the back door and a den. Four full bedrooms with hardwoods and two full baths. Large yard and the home is close to college Rd, shops, Parks, lots of space.

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co

(RLNE2281456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Bryan Ave have any available units?
901 Bryan Ave has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 901 Bryan Ave have?
Some of 901 Bryan Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Bryan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
901 Bryan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Bryan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Bryan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 901 Bryan Ave offer parking?
No, 901 Bryan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 901 Bryan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Bryan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Bryan Ave have a pool?
No, 901 Bryan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 901 Bryan Ave have accessible units?
No, 901 Bryan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Bryan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Bryan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Bryan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Bryan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
