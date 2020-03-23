Amenities

901 Bryan Ave Available 07/30/20 Charming vintage cottage home 4BR college Rd shops, Parks, pets ok, lots of space - Four Bedroom House Student Friendly Close to UNCW. This 1940’s vintage cottage has load of charm with Living room with hard wood floors and arched door way and fire place. (Fire place just for looks) Eat in kitchen with Small Island, laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, large game room or mud room off the back door and a den. Four full bedrooms with hardwoods and two full baths. Large yard and the home is close to college Rd, shops, Parks, lots of space.



All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co



