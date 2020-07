Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard dog park package receiving

Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home. Nestled in the heart of Wilmington, you will find yourself merely minutes away from coastal living, southern charm of downtown, and unmatched shopping at Mayfair.