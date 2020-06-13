AL
71 Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC

10 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.

1 Unit Available
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410
2100 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
550 sqft
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Suite, Fully Furnished, Utilities Included - Very nice one bedroom, one bath suite with awesome view of Harbourgate Marina and the Intracoastal waterway form your private balcony.

1 Unit Available
1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401
1500 Cenith Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Ocean Green North Myrtle Beach - Beautiful first floor newly renovated condo offers 2 bedrooms 2 baths in Ocean Greens.

Ingram Beach
1 Unit Available
914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S
914 Hillside Drive South, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Crescent Beach, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home - Walk to Beach and Main Street! - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom, brick town home located in the popular Ocean Side/Crescent Beach section of North Myrtle Beach.

1 Unit Available
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406
1100 Commons Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
1100 Commons Blvd.

1 Unit Available
19 Shadow Moss
19 Shadow Moss Place, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
19 Shadow Moss Available 07/06/20 Shadow Moss - North Myrtle Beach - Newly renovated 2 story, end unit town home includes private balcony off the master bedroom, enjoy a screened porch and patio of the main living area.

Tidewater Plantation
1 Unit Available
1421 Lighthouse Dr.
1421 Lighthouse Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful Home that is mainly furnished (all except the bedroom furniture) located in the Tidewater Golf Plantation over looking the 7th hole on the golf course.

Windy Hill Beach
1 Unit Available
4327 Windy Heights Dr.
4327 Windy Heights Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
LONG TERM 12 MONTH ANNUAL RENTAL! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! ~ Luxurious Mediterranean style 4 Bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
1730 Lake Egret Dr.
1730 Lake Egret Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seabrook Plantation a gated community located less than a mile from the beach and adjacent to Coastal North Town Center (Publix, Dicks Sportings Goods , Hickory Tavern )which is a enjoyable a golf car ride to the beach, shopping and to Main

1 Unit Available
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
603 30th Ave south 12
603 30th Avenue South, Atlantic Beach, SC
Studio
$735
750 sqft
Brand new efficiency walk to ocean - Property Id: 182235 Brand new efficiency Walk to the beach Utilities included Close to shopping Restaurants Small pet ok Espaol 843-222-1228 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
4015 Fairway Dr 101A
4015 Fairway Drive, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Unit 101A Available 07/01/20 Ground floor 2 bdm, 2 bth condo. - Property Id: 294836 Beautifully renovated unfurnished 2 bdm 2 bth ground floor condo.

1 Unit Available
4105 Pinehurst Circle
4105 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$785
Unfurnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bath on third floor walk up with screened in porch. Vaulted ceiling. Community pool. Storage closet. No Pets allowed.
5 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
65 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
3 Units Available
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.

1 Unit Available
708 Excelsior Drive
708 Excelsior Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
708 Excelsior Drive Available 07/01/20 Lafayette Park - Beautiful home, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in Lafayette Park. Open floor plan, large kitchen with granite, stainless still appliances with lots of cabinets for storage.

1 Unit Available
3700 Golf Colony Lane
3700 Golf Colony Lane, Little River, SC
Studio
$750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd Floor Studio Apartment - 3rd Floor Studio apartment in Golf Colony Resort Little River. Includes water, sewer, trash and cable. Outdoor Seasonal Pool. In addition to the monthly rent, there is also a $ 9.

1 Unit Available
6410 Somerset Drive
6410 Somerset Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home Just Blocks to the Beach! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home just a few blocks to the ocean! Home is offered unfurnished and features large rooms, lots of natural sunlight and numerous upgrades.

1 Unit Available
314 Lake Mist Court
314 Lake Mist Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2065 sqft
Large Newly Built 3 Bedroom Home in Palmetto Greens at Colonial Charters - This is a must see home! This home offers open concept living perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom is located on the first floor with a walk in closet large enough

1 Unit Available
893 Barn Owl Ct.
893 Barn Owl Court, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1450 sqft
THE FARM AT CAROLINA FOREST - THE ORCHARDS TOWNHOMES No Cats Allowed (RLNE4824468)

1 Unit Available
6703 Jefferson Place Unit C7
6703 Jefferson Place, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Colony Club Town House - Charming 2Bed/1.5Bath town home close to the beach! This unit features laminate hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Both bedrooms located on the second floor. Community pool. Water, sewer and trash come already included.

Median Rent in North Myrtle Beach

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Myrtle Beach is $621, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $722.
Studio
$596
1 Bed
$621
2 Beds
$722
City GuideNorth Myrtle BeachNorth Myrtle Beach is home to one of the nation's most celebrated beaches, which attracts more than 10 million visitors a year.
Moving to North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach has plenty of places to rent, so if you're looking to find rental condos or apartment complexes, you won't have any trouble finding something to suit your lifestyle. Don't expect to find any all-utilities-paid units, however, because rentals are very much in demand in this vacation resort. Likewise, if you're looking for a duplex for rent in North Myrtle Beach, let the landlord know that you're interested in a long-term rather than a short-term vacation rental and you might get a better deal.

Lots of snowbirds come for the winter season, so rentals are more plentiful during the spring and summer months. If you see something you like, then grab it, because it may not be available tomorrow and be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, plus a security deposit,

Neighborhoods in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach is exceptionally bike-friendly and in many places you can walk directly to the beach or to restaurants and shops from your own backyard. When you're ready to start looking, consider these areas:

33rd Avenue: Starting at 33rd Avenue and going up for quite a few blocks, you'll find apartment units, rental homes and condos at a variety of price points. Plus, 33rd Avenue is just a block away from the beach and attractions such as Broadway at the Beach and Ripley's Aquarium and minutes from Myrtle Beach Golf Course.

Cenith Drive: In this area, you'll find beautiful apartment complexes and townhouses, many with a great view of Possum Trot Golf Course.

Ocean Boulevard: This area is a great place to start if you're looking for condos, and it's just across the street from the beach. Plus, it's just a few blocks away from Ocean Beach Mall, as well as stores such as Krogers, Sam's Club, Banana Republic and Walgreens.

Living in North Myrtle Beach
You can actually ditch the car if you move to North Myrtle Beach, because not only can you get everywhere by foot, bike or scooter; you can also use the bus, courtesy of Coast RTA.

Sunny Weather

You probably already know about the climate, but here it goes anyway: It's sublime. Average January highs are in the upper 50s, while average July highs are in the low-to-mid 90s. Snow? Fuhgeddabouditno snow in these parts.

Activities Galore

You'll never run out of things to do in North Myrtle Beach. For example, even if your entire knowledge of horses is limited to reruns of Mr. Ed, you can still be on horseback enjoying the salt breeze in your hair, thanks to Inlet Point Plantation Stables, where you can rent a horse and guide and take the ride of your life. If you'd rather look at animals than ride them, check out TIGERS Preservation Center, a wildlife sanctuary with rare Siberian White Tigers.

Luxurious Golfing

Myrtle Beach is a mecca for golfers who flock to its many championship courses. One of the most famous is Long Bay Club, a Jack Nicklaus signatures course that's considered one of the country's best, thanks to its challenging hazards and bunkers. Locals also enjoy Pine Lakes Country Club, a historic course designed by legendary golf architect Robert White. Also, check out Glen Dornoch Waterway Golf Links, which features 35-foot elevations that slope down to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Pristine Beaches

Speaking of the beach, that's what people come here for, and there's 60 miles of pristine beach land (known as the Grand Strand) across this area. When you've had enough sun, check out Broadway at the Beach, which boasts more than 100 specialty retailers, or Barefoot Landing, where you'll find shops, restaurants and performance venues such as the House of Blues. Just down the road, you can get your country groove at Carolina Opry, where you can enjoy a regular roster of live performers.

Local Eats

If you want to eat like the locals do, head over to Duffy Street Seafood Shack and feast on shrimp, crab cakes and oysters, with a side of fried green tomatoes. Another favorite (for nearly 40 years) is Golden Griddle Pancake House (508 Main St), where you can enjoy all-day breakfasts of buttermilk pancakes, Belgian waffles, and, of course, grits.

Underneath the veneer of tourism, North Myrtle Beach is a beautiful tiny Southern coastal town with loads of sincere charm and friendliness. You don't feel like you're living in a tourism commercial, but rather in your own private paradise, which you just happen to be sharing with a lot of people every season.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in North Myrtle Beach?
In North Myrtle Beach, the median rent is $596 for a studio, $621 for a 1-bedroom, $722 for a 2-bedroom, and $951 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Myrtle Beach, check out our monthly North Myrtle Beach Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Myrtle Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the North Myrtle Beach area include Cape Fear Community College, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and Coastal Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Myrtle Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Myrtle Beach from include Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, Leland, Little River, and Conway.

