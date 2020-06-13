71 Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC📍
North Myrtle Beach has plenty of places to rent, so if you're looking to find rental condos or apartment complexes, you won't have any trouble finding something to suit your lifestyle. Don't expect to find any all-utilities-paid units, however, because rentals are very much in demand in this vacation resort. Likewise, if you're looking for a duplex for rent in North Myrtle Beach, let the landlord know that you're interested in a long-term rather than a short-term vacation rental and you might get a better deal.
Lots of snowbirds come for the winter season, so rentals are more plentiful during the spring and summer months. If you see something you like, then grab it, because it may not be available tomorrow and be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, plus a security deposit,
North Myrtle Beach is exceptionally bike-friendly and in many places you can walk directly to the beach or to restaurants and shops from your own backyard. When you're ready to start looking, consider these areas:
33rd Avenue: Starting at 33rd Avenue and going up for quite a few blocks, you'll find apartment units, rental homes and condos at a variety of price points. Plus, 33rd Avenue is just a block away from the beach and attractions such as Broadway at the Beach and Ripley's Aquarium and minutes from Myrtle Beach Golf Course.
Cenith Drive: In this area, you'll find beautiful apartment complexes and townhouses, many with a great view of Possum Trot Golf Course.
Ocean Boulevard: This area is a great place to start if you're looking for condos, and it's just across the street from the beach. Plus, it's just a few blocks away from Ocean Beach Mall, as well as stores such as Krogers, Sam's Club, Banana Republic and Walgreens.
You can actually ditch the car if you move to North Myrtle Beach, because not only can you get everywhere by foot, bike or scooter; you can also use the bus, courtesy of Coast RTA.
Sunny Weather
You probably already know about the climate, but here it goes anyway: It's sublime. Average January highs are in the upper 50s, while average July highs are in the low-to-mid 90s. Snow? Fuhgeddabouditno snow in these parts.
Activities Galore
You'll never run out of things to do in North Myrtle Beach. For example, even if your entire knowledge of horses is limited to reruns of Mr. Ed, you can still be on horseback enjoying the salt breeze in your hair, thanks to Inlet Point Plantation Stables, where you can rent a horse and guide and take the ride of your life. If you'd rather look at animals than ride them, check out TIGERS Preservation Center, a wildlife sanctuary with rare Siberian White Tigers.
Luxurious Golfing
Myrtle Beach is a mecca for golfers who flock to its many championship courses. One of the most famous is Long Bay Club, a Jack Nicklaus signatures course that's considered one of the country's best, thanks to its challenging hazards and bunkers. Locals also enjoy Pine Lakes Country Club, a historic course designed by legendary golf architect Robert White. Also, check out Glen Dornoch Waterway Golf Links, which features 35-foot elevations that slope down to the Intracoastal Waterway.
Pristine Beaches
Speaking of the beach, that's what people come here for, and there's 60 miles of pristine beach land (known as the Grand Strand) across this area. When you've had enough sun, check out Broadway at the Beach, which boasts more than 100 specialty retailers, or Barefoot Landing, where you'll find shops, restaurants and performance venues such as the House of Blues. Just down the road, you can get your country groove at Carolina Opry, where you can enjoy a regular roster of live performers.
Local Eats
If you want to eat like the locals do, head over to Duffy Street Seafood Shack and feast on shrimp, crab cakes and oysters, with a side of fried green tomatoes. Another favorite (for nearly 40 years) is Golden Griddle Pancake House (508 Main St), where you can enjoy all-day breakfasts of buttermilk pancakes, Belgian waffles, and, of course, grits.
Underneath the veneer of tourism, North Myrtle Beach is a beautiful tiny Southern coastal town with loads of sincere charm and friendliness. You don't feel like you're living in a tourism commercial, but rather in your own private paradise, which you just happen to be sharing with a lot of people every season.