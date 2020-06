71 Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC

North Myrtle Beach is exceptionally bike-friendly and in many places you can walk directly to the beach or to restaurants and shops from your own backyard. When you're ready to start looking, consider these areas:

33rd Avenue: Starting at 33rd Avenue and going up for quite a few blocks, you'll find apartment units, rental homes and condos at a variety of price points. Plus, 33rd Avenue is just a block away from the beach and attractions such as Broadway at the Beach and Ripley's Aquarium and minutes from Myrtle Beach Golf Course.

Cenith Drive: In this area, you'll find beautiful apartment complexes and townhouses, many with a great view of Possum Trot Golf Course.

Ocean Boulevard: This area is a great place to start if you're looking for condos, and it's just across the street from the beach. Plus, it's just a few blocks away from Ocean Beach Mall, as well as stores such as Krogers, Sam's Club, Banana Republic and Walgreens.