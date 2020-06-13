71 Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC

You can actually ditch the car if you move to North Myrtle Beach, because not only can you get everywhere by foot, bike or scooter; you can also use the bus, courtesy of Coast RTA.

Sunny Weather

You probably already know about the climate, but here it goes anyway: It's sublime. Average January highs are in the upper 50s, while average July highs are in the low-to-mid 90s. Snow? Fuhgeddabouditno snow in these parts.

Activities Galore

You'll never run out of things to do in North Myrtle Beach. For example, even if your entire knowledge of horses is limited to reruns of Mr. Ed, you can still be on horseback enjoying the salt breeze in your hair, thanks to Inlet Point Plantation Stables, where you can rent a horse and guide and take the ride of your life. If you'd rather look at animals than ride them, check out TIGERS Preservation Center, a wildlife sanctuary with rare Siberian White Tigers.

Luxurious Golfing

Myrtle Beach is a mecca for golfers who flock to its many championship courses. One of the most famous is Long Bay Club, a Jack Nicklaus signatures course that's considered one of the country's best, thanks to its challenging hazards and bunkers. Locals also enjoy Pine Lakes Country Club, a historic course designed by legendary golf architect Robert White. Also, check out Glen Dornoch Waterway Golf Links, which features 35-foot elevations that slope down to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Pristine Beaches

Speaking of the beach, that's what people come here for, and there's 60 miles of pristine beach land (known as the Grand Strand) across this area. When you've had enough sun, check out Broadway at the Beach, which boasts more than 100 specialty retailers, or Barefoot Landing, where you'll find shops, restaurants and performance venues such as the House of Blues. Just down the road, you can get your country groove at Carolina Opry, where you can enjoy a regular roster of live performers.

Local Eats

If you want to eat like the locals do, head over to Duffy Street Seafood Shack and feast on shrimp, crab cakes and oysters, with a side of fried green tomatoes. Another favorite (for nearly 40 years) is Golden Griddle Pancake House (508 Main St), where you can enjoy all-day breakfasts of buttermilk pancakes, Belgian waffles, and, of course, grits.

Underneath the veneer of tourism, North Myrtle Beach is a beautiful tiny Southern coastal town with loads of sincere charm and friendliness. You don't feel like you're living in a tourism commercial, but rather in your own private paradise, which you just happen to be sharing with a lot of people every season.