Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
54 Apartments for rent in Hampstead, NC📍
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
1 Unit Available
Hampstead Place
101 Leeward Ln, Hampstead, NC
Studio
$929
436 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampstead Place where you can stay in tune with who you are! Ready for more space? Our open-concept studio and two-bedroom floor plans add a contemporary twist of comfort and style.
Results within 1 mile of Hampstead
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2393 Scottshill Loop Road
2393 Scotts Hill Loop Rd, Pender County, NC
Studio
$350
Mobile Home Lot off of Scottshill Loop Road - Mobile Home Lot with electric and water hookup. (RLNE5657788)
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
242 Inlet Drive
242 Inlet Drive, Pender County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2454 sqft
Perfect house for entertaining and living in the county with all the amenities of the city. 242 Inlet is a 3 bed 2.5 bath 2,454 sf ranch on a half acre in highly sought-after Scott's Hill neighborhood and Topsail school district.
Results within 5 miles of Hampstead
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stephens Pointe, BRAND NEW luxury apartment homes in Wilmington, NC, offers the perfect combination of upscale living with every day modern convenience while still enjoying rural living.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7740 Marymount Drive
7740 Marymount Drive, Bayshore, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
7740 Marymount Drive - Wonderful Townhome located in North Wilmington close to Restaurants, Shopping, and I-140.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1665 Canady Road
1665 Canady Avenue, Ogden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2730 sqft
1665 Canady Road Available 06/19/20 1665 Canady Road - Waterfront Property with Boat Slip! This home will not last long! Here is a rare opportunity to rent a home on Pages Creek off of Middle Sound Loop Road with a boat slip accessible even in low
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
518 Aquarius Drive
518 Aquarius Drive, Bayshore, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
518 Aquarius Drive Available 06/16/20 Bayshore Community! Boat Landing! 4BR, Garage, Study/Office Area - Popular Bayshore Community close to Mayfair shopping, Wrightsville Beach, Porters Neck Shops.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
42 W Bailey Lane
42 West Bailey Lane, Pender County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2771 sqft
42 W Bailey Lane Available 08/01/20 Hampstead Large home with BIG yard! - Looking for a large home in the best location in Hampstead? Fenced yard, covered porch and great street appeal.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
203 N Sea Lily Court
203 North Sea Lily Court, Pender County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
All real brick low country home in stunning waterfront neighborhood of Pecan Grove.
1 of 18
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Porters Neck
1 Unit Available
8413 Bald Eagle Lane
8413 Bald Eagle Lane, Porters Neck, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1601 sqft
Newly Renovated 2BD/2BA Home - Beautiful 2Bd/2Ba home located on Bald Eagle Lane in the highly sought after Porters Neck area. This NEWLY renovated home offers NEW paint throughout, UPDATED light fixtures, ceiling fans and NEW STAINLESS appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Hampstead
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
16 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
College Acres
10 Units Available
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,178
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
The distinction will be apparent at Arboretum West. Our custom design and vibrant energy will create unparalleled experiences. We offer you an active lifestyle with the feel of coastal style living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
2 Units Available
Meridian Village
2620 Northchase Pkwy SE, Northchase, NC
2 Bedrooms
$964
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1062 sqft
Located in the heart of Wilmington, Meridian Village places you in the middle of everything! The surf, sand, and ocean breeze are just minutes away from two beautiful beaches, Wrightsville and Carolina Beach! Treat yourself to some retail therapy
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
College Acres
29 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,346
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Mayfaire
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,362
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,254
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
19 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$839
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview Luxury Apartments
7205 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1594 sqft
Luxurious community includes 24-hour gym, pool, bike storage, and elevator. Well-appointed units offer garbage disposal, hardwood floors, and ice maker. Situated within walking and biking distance of Wrightsville Beach.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
5 Units Available
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$832
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
900 sqft
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Acres
1 Unit Available
5416 Clear Run Dr
5416 Clear Run Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
5416 Clear Run Dr Available 06/15/20 Location! 5416 Clear Run - LOCATION & EASE! Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath with Office in desirable College Acres.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
1567 Grey Cliff Run
1567 Grey Cliff Run, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1591 sqft
Beautiful, Newly Built Townhome in The Landing at Lewis Creek Estates - Fall in love with this gorgeous townhome that offers 1,591 heated sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a single car garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hampstead rentals listed on Apartment List is $800.
Some of the colleges located in the Hampstead area include Cape Fear Community College, and University of North Carolina Wilmington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hampstead from include Wilmington, Jacksonville, Leland, Northchase, and Shallotte.