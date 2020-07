Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking bike storage community garden conference room guest suite internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living. Bicycle to Wrightsville Beach for the sunrise or take an evening stroll to Mayfaire Town Center for dinner or to shop in style - this is Wilmington's most desirable location.



Every aspect of this community was designed with your convenience, comfort and enjoyment in mind. From our luxurious swimming pool and expansive sundeck to our well-equipped fitness center and signature screening room, you'll feel as if you're living in a resort. Generous one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed and elegantly appointed. Kitchens are most impressive and all homes include a washer and dryer. Finishes of granite, stainless and ceramic are complimented by nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and a private patio or deck.



A lifestyle unequaled, The Reserve at Mayfaire is above and beyond!