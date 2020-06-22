402 Lexington Ave

Amenities
EXCELLENT Location! Most importantly you are a short bike ride to UNCW, as well as tons of popular shops and restaurants. Despite being located right in the middle of everything, this community is quiet, and peaceful. Wrightsville Beach / Mayfaire are just a 5 minute bike ride away. Take advantage of the Autumn Hall / Eastwood walking path for safe, easy access to half of the town without ever getting in a car! Downtown is only minutes away as well! The grounds and buildings are well maintained, heavily wooded and pristine, and sure to impress all of your visitors. The unit itself features…
**View a 3D virtual walkthrough you have to see to believe at our website below. Its just like being in the house**
...........
Rocking chair front porch
Lovely mature, lush landscaping
Industrial-style lighting and layout
Beautiful wood-look flooring
Gorgeous solid surface countertops
Stunning tile backsplash
Modern glass top range
Timeless stainless-steel appliances
Large kitchen island
Oversize cabinets
Dishwasher
Huge master bath
The convenience of dual vanities
Lots of windows & natural light
Modern, open floorplan
Many premier architectural touches
Tons of closets & storage spaces
Washer/dryer and fridge coming soon!
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Presented by MoveZen