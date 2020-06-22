402 Lexington Ave

Amenities

EXCELLENT Location! Most importantly you are a short bike ride to UNCW, as well as tons of popular shops and restaurants. Despite being located right in the middle of everything, this community is quiet, and peaceful. Wrightsville Beach / Mayfaire are just a 5 minute bike ride away. Take advantage of the Autumn Hall / Eastwood walking path for safe, easy access to half of the town without ever getting in a car! Downtown is only minutes away as well! The grounds and buildings are well maintained, heavily wooded and pristine, and sure to impress all of your visitors. The unit itself features…



**View a 3D virtual walkthrough you have to see to believe at our website below. Its just like being in the house**



...........



Rocking chair front porch

Lovely mature, lush landscaping

Industrial-style lighting and layout

Beautiful wood-look flooring

Gorgeous solid surface countertops

Stunning tile backsplash

Modern glass top range

Timeless stainless-steel appliances

Large kitchen island

Oversize cabinets

Dishwasher

Huge master bath

The convenience of dual vanities

Lots of windows & natural light

Modern, open floorplan

Many premier architectural touches

Tons of closets & storage spaces

Washer/dryer and fridge coming soon!



.......................................

