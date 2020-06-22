All apartments in Wilmington
402 Lexington Ave
402 Lexington Ave

402 Lexington Dr · (919) 296-1134
Location

402 Lexington Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403
College Acres

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EXCELLENT Location! Most importantly you are a short bike ride to UNCW, as well as tons of popular shops and restaurants. Despite being located right in the middle of everything, this community is quiet, and peaceful. Wrightsville Beach / Mayfaire are just a 5 minute bike ride away. Take advantage of the Autumn Hall / Eastwood walking path for safe, easy access to half of the town without ever getting in a car! Downtown is only minutes away as well! The grounds and buildings are well maintained, heavily wooded and pristine, and sure to impress all of your visitors. The unit itself features…

**View a 3D virtual walkthrough you have to see to believe at our website below. Its just like being in the house**

...........

Rocking chair front porch
Lovely mature, lush landscaping
Industrial-style lighting and layout
Beautiful wood-look flooring
Gorgeous solid surface countertops
Stunning tile backsplash
Modern glass top range
Timeless stainless-steel appliances
Large kitchen island
Oversize cabinets
Dishwasher
Huge master bath
The convenience of dual vanities
Lots of windows & natural light
Modern, open floorplan
Many premier architectural touches
Tons of closets & storage spaces
Washer/dryer and fridge coming soon!

.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Lexington Ave have any available units?
402 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 402 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 402 Lexington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
402 Lexington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Lexington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 402 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 402 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 402 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 Lexington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 402 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 402 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 402 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Lexington Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Lexington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Lexington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
