Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar dog park package receiving

Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere. Whether you are in the mood for Thai at Indochine, a slice of pizza at Elizabeth's Pizza, or the fresh catch of the day at Hieronynus Seafood, we are close to the most desirable dining spots in town.