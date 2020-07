Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool internet access key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments fire pit online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring, washers and dryers in every home, key fob controlled access buildings, and elevators. Our kitchens celebrate the everyday luxury with white quartz countertops, gray and white shaker style cabinetry, custom backsplash, goose neck faucets, stainless steel appliances including french door refrigerators. Select homes offer even more premium custom home finishes like pendant lighting, chef inspired islands, mud rooms, walk in closets, and oversized private balconies.