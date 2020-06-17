1100 Pembroke Jones Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage media room

Landfall / Amazing Home on ICW - Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway and ''deep water lollipop lagoon and unspoiled islands'' this spectacular Mediterranean design sits on 1.6 acres and features over 10,000 square feet of luxury. Designed with today's casual life style with telescoping doors that allow seamless outdoor/indoor entertaining, this open plan features 12 ft ceilings and lots of floor to ceiling glass to maximize water-views from nearly every room. Custom cabinets and built-ins, the finest marble and granite from around the world and hand painted Italian tile are found throughout this Landfall masterpiece. With garage parking for 12 cars, an incredible home theater and 28 ft boat slip with lift, this estate residence is designed for comfort and elegance. Featured Custom home of the year for NC and More...



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5437120)