Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:30 AM

1100 Pembroke Jones Dr

1100 Pembroke Jones Drive · (910) 239-7697
Location

1100 Pembroke Jones Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405
Landfall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 8 Bath · 10260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Landfall / Amazing Home on ICW - Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway and ''deep water lollipop lagoon and unspoiled islands'' this spectacular Mediterranean design sits on 1.6 acres and features over 10,000 square feet of luxury. Designed with today's casual life style with telescoping doors that allow seamless outdoor/indoor entertaining, this open plan features 12 ft ceilings and lots of floor to ceiling glass to maximize water-views from nearly every room. Custom cabinets and built-ins, the finest marble and granite from around the world and hand painted Italian tile are found throughout this Landfall masterpiece. With garage parking for 12 cars, an incredible home theater and 28 ft boat slip with lift, this estate residence is designed for comfort and elegance. Featured Custom home of the year for NC and More...

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5437120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr have any available units?
1100 Pembroke Jones Dr has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr have?
Some of 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Pembroke Jones Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr does offer parking.
Does 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr have a pool?
No, 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr have accessible units?
No, 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Pembroke Jones Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
