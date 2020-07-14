All apartments in Wilmington
The Preserve at Pine Valley
The Preserve at Pine Valley

3314 Wickslow Rd · (910) 507-1981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412
Pine Valley West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3330-11 · Avail. Aug 17

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 4501-11 · Avail. Aug 22

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 3402-03 · Avail. Oct 16

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4504-11 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 4504-04 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 4505-05 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 875 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3301-04 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Preserve at Pine Valley.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model

Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC. Located just minutes from Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach, you will have access to natural beauty, culture and history. The Preserve at Pine Valley is just minutes from shopping, fine restaurants, golf courses and a great school district right here in beautiful Wilmington, North Carolina. With direct access to Centrail College Trail you can walk or bike to many fabulous shopping and dining destinations!

Living at The Preserve at Pine Valley means enjoying a fabulous lifestyle with a resort style swimming pool, tennis courts, a poolside fire lounge and outdoor kitchen cabana, and a playground for the little ones. We even have two off-leash dog park for our furry residents! Our newly renovated apartments are well-appointed, spacious and are ready to welcome you home!

Come home to The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments where y

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: 75lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Preserve at Pine Valley have any available units?
The Preserve at Pine Valley has 10 units available starting at $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Preserve at Pine Valley have?
Some of The Preserve at Pine Valley's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Preserve at Pine Valley currently offering any rent specials?
The Preserve at Pine Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Preserve at Pine Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, The Preserve at Pine Valley is pet friendly.
Does The Preserve at Pine Valley offer parking?
Yes, The Preserve at Pine Valley offers parking.
Does The Preserve at Pine Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Preserve at Pine Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Preserve at Pine Valley have a pool?
Yes, The Preserve at Pine Valley has a pool.
Does The Preserve at Pine Valley have accessible units?
No, The Preserve at Pine Valley does not have accessible units.
Does The Preserve at Pine Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Preserve at Pine Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does The Preserve at Pine Valley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Preserve at Pine Valley has units with air conditioning.
