Arbor Trace
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Arbor Trace

2440 Salinger Court · (910) 407-0239
Rent Special
Move in Special! - Move in by 7/31 and get exclusive pricing as low as $949/month!
Location

2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC 28412
Echo Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2412-205 · Avail. now

$974

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 2412-106 · Avail. now

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 2432-106 · Avail. Jul 17

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Trace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Welcome Home to Arbor Trace! Our vibrant community complements the lush landscaping and surrounding nature! Nestled in midtown Wilmington, you are right down the road from dynamic craft breweries, entertainment, and fine dining Wilmington has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-Based on credit/background
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Chubby pets encouraged - No weight limit.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Trace have any available units?
Arbor Trace has 6 units available starting at $974 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arbor Trace have?
Some of Arbor Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Trace currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Trace is offering the following rent specials: Move in Special! - Move in by 7/31 and get exclusive pricing as low as $949/month!
Is Arbor Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Trace is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Trace offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Trace offers parking.
Does Arbor Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbor Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Trace have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Trace has a pool.
Does Arbor Trace have accessible units?
Yes, Arbor Trace has accessible units.
Does Arbor Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbor Trace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbor Trace has units with air conditioning.
