hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/25/20 3 br ranch in Raleigh - near to Newbern av and 540 - Property Id: 80223



***House has 1.5 bath and it's on a .61 acre lot (lots of playing room for kids or pets).



*** house has a well and it's close to 540 and the belt-line



***Pet fee $400 and $400 deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5824-coffey-street-raleigh-nc/80223

