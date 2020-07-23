/
/
harnett county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
121 Apartments for rent in Harnett County, NC📍
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,073
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life is a Breeze at Summerwind Apartments! Summerwind Apartments is ideally located in a residential area, providing wooded and sunset views.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
170 Irene Roberts Road
170 Irene Roberts Road, Harnett County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
768 sqft
Lovely 2 BR 1/BA renovated ranch home modern plumbing fixtures, electrical, windows, plumbing , recent,roof and HVAC. Laminate wood floors, modern kitchen.Only 9 minutes to Campbell University, 30 min to Ft Bragg Visitors center.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
290 Quail Hollow
290 Quail Hollow, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2505 sqft
Available August, 15, 2020. 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Carolina Lakes! 3 Car Garage 3rd Garage is perfect for Golf Cart/Motor Cycles/Lawn Mower. Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Island.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
737 Carolina Drive
737 Jonesboro Road, Dunn, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1109 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom/1 bath home conveniently located to I-95 and downtown Dunn. Home features a large eat-in kitchen, family room, and a laundry room. Large concrete back patio and a beautiful back yard.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
141 Windsor Drive
141 Windsor Drive, Angier, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1746 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
5090 Red Hill Church Road
5090 Red Hill Church Road, Harnett County, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
664 sqft
1 Bedroom/1Bathroom home located on a country lot in Coats. This home has new flooring and fresh paint. Large lot with deck overlooking yard. Very convenient to Benson and Coats area. Lawn Maintenance and waste included. Application Fee $50.00.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
27 Fox Den Drive
27 Fox Den Drive, Angier, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1752 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Wilson St
100 Wilson Street, Erwin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
COMING IN AUGUST! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Security - Newly Remodeled 3 bed 2 bath mobile home in very nice quiet community in Erwin. Home includes new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, ring security system, new roof and gravel drive.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
98 Ben Ct.
98 Ben Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom in Bunnlevel - This home has so much to offer!! From gorgeous hardwood floors, crown moulding, built in shelving, and so much more! Enjoy family dinners in the dining room detailed with wainscoting, and the large yard for
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Sycamore St
110 Sycamore Street, Dunn, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
Just Renovated/3 BR/ Carport/ Fence/Shed - Property Id: 316911 Just renovated 3 BR and 1 1/2 bath with carport. Master has private half bath. Freshly painted through out, new carpet in bedrooms, new LVP in den, kitchen, laundry room, and hall.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Laura Lane Unit A
100 Laura Ln, Lillington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 Bath House In Lillington - This home is only five minutes from downtown Lillington. It is a 2 bed and 1.5 bath house that has a nice porch area to sit on and relax after a long day! It comes with a fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Watchmen Lane
210 Watchmen Lane, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1687 sqft
210 Watchmen Lane Available 08/07/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Lexington Plantation Home - This amazing Lexington Plantation Home offers 4 bedrooms, one of which is an oversized bonus room with double closets, and 2.5 bath.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Pine Hawk Drive
108 Pine Hawk Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2441 sqft
108 Pine Hawk ~ Anderson Creek Club - ***Home Not Available for Move In Until AFTER July 20, 2020.**** Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
84 Blue Pine Drive
84 Blue Pine Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
2450 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in Anderson Creek Club!!!!! - Beautiful 2 story home in Anderson Creek!!! Features 3bdrm 2.5 bath, and large bonus rm with nook area. Living rm features wood floors, gas log fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
309 N Clinton Avenue
309 North Clinton Avenue, Dunn, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
309 N Clinton Avenue Available 09/01/20 2 bed 1 bath home in town - Great location! 2 bed 1 bath home in town . Wont Last Long Apply today at treg-rentals.com or call 910-892-0463 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5550755)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Harborview Drive
144 Harborview Dr, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1337 sqft
144 Harborview Drive Available 09/01/20 MUST SEE! - A Must See Home! Adorable home in Carolina Lakes! Perfect starter home or anyone that wants a home to feel like home.
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
211 Rainmaker St
211 Rainmaker Street, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1983 sqft
211 Rainmaker St Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Linden! - Absolutely gorgeous 3bedroom 2.5bath ready for you to call home! Upon entering you are greeted with the formal dining room to the right.
1 of 56
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
349 Sea Mist
349 Sea Mist Dr, Harnett County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
3100 sqft
349 Sea Mist Available 08/14/20 Wonderful home in Carolina Lakes - Located in the gated community of Carolina Lakes! A 4 bedroom home with optional bonus as 5th bedroom, 3 bathrooms, Fenced in Yard and Storage Building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
275 Maplewood Drive
275 Maplewood Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1950 sqft
275 Maplewood Drive Available 08/10/20 Ranch Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, and Bonus Room in Carolina Lakes. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch home with Open Floor Plan with trey and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Crystal Point
121 Crystal Point, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2480 sqft
121 Crystal Point Available 08/07/20 Water Views, Close to Gate in Carolina Lakes - Beautiful 3BR, 2.5 BA Home Close to the Gate in Exclusive Carolina Lakes.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
420 Crutchfield Drive
420 Crutchfield Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
2740 sqft
420 Crutchfield Drive Available 08/18/20 Village of Lexington Plantation! - 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath with Fenced Back Yard. Upstairs has 2 Bonus Rooms, Bedroom and Full Bath, would be great for in-law-suite.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
302 W Killigrey St
302 West Killiegrey Street, Lillington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
302 W Killigrey St Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Duplex in Downtown Lillington - 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Duplex in Downtown Lillington. Great location convenient to shopping and dining. All kitchen appliances are included with Washer Dryer hook ups.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Pine HIll Court
31 Pine Hill Court, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2633 sqft
31 Pine HIll Court Available 08/04/20 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath with Bonus Room-Anderson Creek Club - Large 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath with Bonus Room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
815 Yorkshire Drive
815 Yorkshire Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2141 sqft
815 Yorkshire Drive Available 09/04/20 Charming 2 Story Home with Sun-Room! - Charming 3 bedroom and 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Harnett County area include Guilford College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Fayetteville, and Cary have apartments for rent.
