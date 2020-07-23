/
franklin county
110 Apartments for rent in Franklin County, NC📍
2 Units Available
Hampton Village of Youngsville
418-B Hampton Lane, Youngsville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
812 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Online rental payment available. 24-hour maintenance. Close to Falls Lake State Recreation Area for a nature getaway.
1 Unit Available
113 Fox Park Road
113 Fox Park Road, Franklin County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1115 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
536 Shawnee Drive
536 Shawnee Drive, Lake Royale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Hurry..
1 Unit Available
712 Bradberry Bush Lane
712 Bradberry Bush Ln, Franklin County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2406 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
1 Unit Available
29 Gambling Way
29 Gambling Way, Franklin County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
Homes for rent in Franklinton NC - 29 Gambling Way - Schedule Showing Online - Wake Electric Well Water No Pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5085821)
1 Unit Available
113 Dogwood Drive
113 Dogwood Drive, Franklin County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Homes for Rent in Franklinton NC - 113 Dogwood Drive - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy Well Water Pet Friendly - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE4932972)
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.
1 Unit Available
92 White Oak Dr
92 White Oak Drive, Franklin County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
980 sqft
Homes for rent in Franklinton NC - 92 White Oak Drive - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy Well Water Pet Friendly - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings (RLNE3901376)
1 Unit Available
207 Sagamore Drive
207 Lake Royale, Lake Royale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
896 sqft
Adorable Waterfront, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Open Concept, New Flooring in Living, Bedrooms and Bath Areas. New Paint! Looking for the Perfect Lake Front Get-A-Way, You've Found it!!! Hurry Before it's Gone!
1 Unit Available
868 T K Allen Road
868 T K Allen Road, Franklin County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1626 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house for rent, freshly painted, home has a living room, a dining room and a family room, large deck off back, storage shed, and much more, just a great place to call home, schedule your viewing today
Results within 1 mile of Franklin County
1 Unit Available
West Oak Apartment Homes
370 W Oak Ave, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$979
850 sqft
North of Raleigh, these two-bedroom apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage and a stackable washer and dryer. Just off Capital Blvd., which will take you into Raleigh within minutes.
1 Unit Available
1221 Barnford Mill Road
1221 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2632 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
1329 Barnford Mill Road
1329 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
2282 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin County
Verified
16 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,320
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
11 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
17 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
37 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$991
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1406 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
12 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
14 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.
1 Unit Available
715 Saint Catherines Drive
715 Saint Catherines Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1421 sqft
Charming & spacious 3 bedroom home in a great neighborhood. Open living room has soaring ceilings with gas log fireplace. Lots of cabinets in updated kitchen, granite countertops, tile backsplash and SS appliances with sep breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
Northeast
416 North Allen Road
416 North Allen Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Hurry.. Apply today! Move-in by August 15th and receive October 2020 rent FREE and September 2021 rent FREE on an 18-month lease! Awesome Cape Cod 3BR 2.
1 Unit Available
Northeast
619 East Nelson Avenue
619 East Nelson Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free.
1 Unit Available
625 Ashbrittle Drive
625 Ashbrittle Drive, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1592 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
