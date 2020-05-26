All apartments in Stallings
3212 Leicester Drive
3212 Leicester Drive

3212 Leicester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Leicester Drive, Stallings, NC 28104

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Leicester Drive have any available units?
3212 Leicester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
Is 3212 Leicester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Leicester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Leicester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Leicester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Leicester Drive offer parking?
No, 3212 Leicester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3212 Leicester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Leicester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Leicester Drive have a pool?
No, 3212 Leicester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Leicester Drive have accessible units?
No, 3212 Leicester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Leicester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 Leicester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 Leicester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 Leicester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

