Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill tennis court parking

Tucked away in 82 acres of beautiful forest, ARIUM Lake Johnson Apartment Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, warmly invites you to experience a refined, sophisticated lifestyle in a natural setting. ARIUM Lake Johnson is located on Gorman Street right off of I-40, and is minutes from downtown Raleigh and local shopping centers in Cary. Perfect for employees and students of NCSU, we are less than 2 miles from NC State campus and located on the Capital Area Transit (CAT) bus line.