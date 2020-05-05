All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7648 Astoria Place

7648 Astoria Place
Location

7648 Astoria Place, Raleigh, NC 27612

Amenities

7648 Astoria Place Available 08/01/20 Great Location off of Glenwood Avenue in Umstead Village - Beautifully townhome with modern updates off of Glenwood Ave and Ebenezer Church Road moments to Crabtree Valley, Brier Creek, I-540 and convenient to the Research Triangle Park. Spacious and open first floor with hardwoods throughout, amazing remodeled kitchen features stainless appliances, built in breakfast nook and quartz counters. Three sided fireplace open to the living and dining areas. All bedrooms located on the 2nd floor with updated bathroom. One car garage, private deck and community swimming pool!

(RLNE3341925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7648 Astoria Place have any available units?
7648 Astoria Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 7648 Astoria Place have?
Some of 7648 Astoria Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7648 Astoria Place currently offering any rent specials?
7648 Astoria Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7648 Astoria Place pet-friendly?
No, 7648 Astoria Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 7648 Astoria Place offer parking?
Yes, 7648 Astoria Place does offer parking.
Does 7648 Astoria Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7648 Astoria Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7648 Astoria Place have a pool?
Yes, 7648 Astoria Place has a pool.
Does 7648 Astoria Place have accessible units?
No, 7648 Astoria Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7648 Astoria Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7648 Astoria Place does not have units with dishwashers.
