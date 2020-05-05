Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

7648 Astoria Place Available 08/01/20 Great Location off of Glenwood Avenue in Umstead Village - Beautifully townhome with modern updates off of Glenwood Ave and Ebenezer Church Road moments to Crabtree Valley, Brier Creek, I-540 and convenient to the Research Triangle Park. Spacious and open first floor with hardwoods throughout, amazing remodeled kitchen features stainless appliances, built in breakfast nook and quartz counters. Three sided fireplace open to the living and dining areas. All bedrooms located on the 2nd floor with updated bathroom. One car garage, private deck and community swimming pool!



(RLNE3341925)