Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
7228 Bentley Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

7228 Bentley Cir

7228 Bentley Circle · (919) 272-6006
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7228 Bentley Circle, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 06/22/20 Brick ranch close to 540 and WRAL Soccer Park - Property Id: 299274

Welcome home! This inviting brick ranch in a quiet neighborhood in Wake County offers hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a large .34 acre lot, and a wonderful deck perfect for barbecues and gatherings. Close to Wake Tech, WRAL Soccer Park, 540, and US-1. Roof, appliances, cabinets, and flooring are recently renovated. Optional W/D available for rent.

Home is available for rent as soon as June 22nd.

Open houses are scheduled for 6/20 at 11 AM-1 PM and 6/21 1 PM-3 PM.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299274
Property Id 299274

(RLNE5850845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7228 Bentley Cir have any available units?
7228 Bentley Cir has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 7228 Bentley Cir have?
Some of 7228 Bentley Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7228 Bentley Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7228 Bentley Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7228 Bentley Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7228 Bentley Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 7228 Bentley Cir offer parking?
No, 7228 Bentley Cir does not offer parking.
Does 7228 Bentley Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7228 Bentley Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7228 Bentley Cir have a pool?
No, 7228 Bentley Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7228 Bentley Cir have accessible units?
No, 7228 Bentley Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7228 Bentley Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7228 Bentley Cir has units with dishwashers.
