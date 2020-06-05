7228 Bentley Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Available 06/22/20 Brick ranch close to 540 and WRAL Soccer Park - Property Id: 299274



Welcome home! This inviting brick ranch in a quiet neighborhood in Wake County offers hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a large .34 acre lot, and a wonderful deck perfect for barbecues and gatherings. Close to Wake Tech, WRAL Soccer Park, 540, and US-1. Roof, appliances, cabinets, and flooring are recently renovated. Optional W/D available for rent.



Home is available for rent as soon as June 22nd.



Open houses are scheduled for 6/20 at 11 AM-1 PM and 6/21 1 PM-3 PM.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299274

Property Id 299274



(RLNE5850845)