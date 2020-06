Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

Rare opportunity to rent a condo in the warehouse-style historic Cotton Mill! Two bedroom/two bath unit with high ceilings and huge windows. Tons of natural light. Hardwoods in living space. Large laundry room off kitchen. This one won't last! Walk to the soon to be open Publix, ride the R-line downtown or walk over to Seaboard Station for Ace Hardware, 02 Fitness, and all the shops & more! So close to downtown and booming Person Street District! Easy access to Wade Ave and I 40.