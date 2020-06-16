All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

535 Brent Road

535 Brent Road · No Longer Available
Location

535 Brent Road, Raleigh, NC 27606

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
535 Brent Road Available 08/07/20 APPLICATION PENDING - 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ~ 535 Brent Road ~ NCSU Area - Two nice-sized bedrooms downstairs, one upstairs. Sliding glass doors off master bedroom and living room to private deck. Great loft overlooking spacious living room. Separate living room and dining room, fully equipped kitchen and wood burning fireplace. Washer and dryer included. Private driveway. Unit is all electric. No Pets Allowed. Security Deposit $1295.00

School District: Combs (ES), Centennial (MS), Athens (HS).

I-440 Beltline to Western Blvd toward NCSU; Right on Gorman St; Right on Brent Rd; Duplex on Left

For additional information, visit our website at www.rhynemanagement.com or call 919-256-2878 for an appointment!

Sam Stewart
Site Manager

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2332991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Brent Road have any available units?
535 Brent Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 535 Brent Road currently offering any rent specials?
535 Brent Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Brent Road pet-friendly?
No, 535 Brent Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 535 Brent Road offer parking?
No, 535 Brent Road does not offer parking.
Does 535 Brent Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 Brent Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Brent Road have a pool?
No, 535 Brent Road does not have a pool.
Does 535 Brent Road have accessible units?
No, 535 Brent Road does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Brent Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Brent Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Brent Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Brent Road does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

