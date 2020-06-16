Amenities

535 Brent Road Available 08/07/20 APPLICATION PENDING - 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ~ 535 Brent Road ~ NCSU Area - Two nice-sized bedrooms downstairs, one upstairs. Sliding glass doors off master bedroom and living room to private deck. Great loft overlooking spacious living room. Separate living room and dining room, fully equipped kitchen and wood burning fireplace. Washer and dryer included. Private driveway. Unit is all electric. No Pets Allowed. Security Deposit $1295.00



School District: Combs (ES), Centennial (MS), Athens (HS).



I-440 Beltline to Western Blvd toward NCSU; Right on Gorman St; Right on Brent Rd; Duplex on Left



For additional information, visit our website at www.rhynemanagement.com or call 919-256-2878 for an appointment!



Sam Stewart

Site Manager



