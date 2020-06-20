All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

5001 Knightsbridge Way

5001 Knightsbridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Knightsbridge Way, Raleigh, NC 27604

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Great Rental in Southall - 3 BR (Up) Lg Fam Rm w/ tile hearth/mantle, HWoods/Kitchen w/ great cab / counter space. Newer Smooth top Stove. HUGE Walk InPantry, Brkfst area. Office or Separate Dining Rm/ Finished Basement w/ two Lg Tiled Rooms(bonus/bedrm) Flex Spaces/ Laundry / Outside Entrance. Sec beds Upstairs w/good space. Master w/ Cath Ceiling. Mas bath w/ vanity dressing table, Soaking tub, and Large WIC. Circular Drive makes easy in/out! Pool/Tennis Community. Tenants to have access. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Knightsbridge Way have any available units?
5001 Knightsbridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 Knightsbridge Way have?
Some of 5001 Knightsbridge Way's amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Knightsbridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Knightsbridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Knightsbridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Knightsbridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 5001 Knightsbridge Way offer parking?
No, 5001 Knightsbridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 5001 Knightsbridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Knightsbridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Knightsbridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 5001 Knightsbridge Way has a pool.
Does 5001 Knightsbridge Way have accessible units?
No, 5001 Knightsbridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Knightsbridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Knightsbridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
