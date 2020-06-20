5001 Knightsbridge Way

Amenities

pool ceiling fan tennis court fireplace bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace range Property Amenities pool tennis court

Great Rental in Southall - 3 BR (Up) Lg Fam Rm w/ tile hearth/mantle, HWoods/Kitchen w/ great cab / counter space. Newer Smooth top Stove. HUGE Walk InPantry, Brkfst area. Office or Separate Dining Rm/ Finished Basement w/ two Lg Tiled Rooms(bonus/bedrm) Flex Spaces/ Laundry / Outside Entrance. Sec beds Upstairs w/good space. Master w/ Cath Ceiling. Mas bath w/ vanity dressing table, Soaking tub, and Large WIC. Circular Drive makes easy in/out! Pool/Tennis Community. Tenants to have access. NO PETS